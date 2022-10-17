Yellowstone National Park’s visitation totals dropped again in September, continuing a downward trend spurred by historic flooding in June that washed out roads and led to closures.
The park announced Monday that it recorded 567,587 visits in September, a 36% decrease from September 2021. It’s also 18% lower than the month’s total in 2019, the final year before the COVID-19 pandemic and the visitation surge that followed.
It brings the park’s year-to-date total to just over 3 million visits. That’s down 32% from the same time in 2021, which was the park’s busiest year on record.
It’s the fourth consecutive month to see significant declines in visitation, due largely to closures put in place after high water busted up roads and prompted a full park closure in June. The park reopened three of its five entrances later that month.
More and more of the park is being reopened to visitors, and nearly all the roadways are now open to cars. On Saturday, travel resumed on the Northeast Entrance Road between Tower Junction and Cooke City, which was damaged by the flooding in June. In a news release, the park said that opening meant 99% of the park’s roads are now open.
The north entrance near Gardiner remains closed to free-flowing visitor traffic. Parts of the road along the Gardner River between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs washed out during the flooding in June and couldn’t be built in the same spot, so crews have been working to improve the Old Gardiner Road to handle traffic.
The work is nearing completion, with much of the road now paved, said Linda Veress, a park spokesperson. Officials plan to open that entrance by Nov. 1.
Typically the north entrance is the only one that stays open to vehicle traffic year-round. Seasonal road closures started this month, with the Beartooth Highway between Red Lodge and Cooke City closing on Oct. 11.
Most other park roads will close at the end of the month unless winter weather forces an earlier closure. The road between Tower Fall and Canyon Junction is scheduled to close Oct. 31.
On Nov. 1, the roads to the interior of the park from the west, south and east entrances will close, as will the interior roads in the southern and western parts of the park.
