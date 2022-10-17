Let the news come to you

Yellowstone National Park’s visitation totals dropped again in September, continuing a downward trend spurred by historic flooding in June that washed out roads and led to closures.

The park announced Monday that it recorded 567,587 visits in September, a 36% decrease from September 2021. It’s also 18% lower than the month’s total in 2019, the final year before the COVID-19 pandemic and the visitation surge that followed.

It brings the park’s year-to-date total to just over 3 million visits. That’s down 32% from the same time in 2021, which was the park’s busiest year on record.

