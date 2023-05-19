Yellowstone tribal heritage center
Yellowstone National Park visitors watch a presentation by members of the Nez Perce Tribe at the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center in 2022.

 Photo by Alyssa McGeeley of Yellowstone Forever

The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center in Yellowstone National Park opened for the season on Wednesday, allowing a space for guests to learn about the 27 associated tribes of Yellowstone through displays and presentations.

Located in the Old Faithful area, the center celebrated its first season last year during the park’s 150th anniversary. This year, the space will be open through Oct. 14. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to its website, the space aims to recognize that before Yellowstone was established as a national park, it was the home of many tribal nations. The area still holds deep cultural significance to those nations today.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

