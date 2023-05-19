The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center in Yellowstone National Park opened for the season on Wednesday, allowing a space for guests to learn about the 27 associated tribes of Yellowstone through displays and presentations.
Located in the Old Faithful area, the center celebrated its first season last year during the park’s 150th anniversary. This year, the space will be open through Oct. 14. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to its website, the space aims to recognize that before Yellowstone was established as a national park, it was the home of many tribal nations. The area still holds deep cultural significance to those nations today.
Guests who visit the center — which was created with tribal consultation and support from the park’s nonprofit Yellowstone Forever — can engage directly with Indigenous artists, scholars and presenters to learn about Native cultures.
The center has scheduled 37 presenters from 18 associated Tribes to visit with guests throughout the season.
Presentations will include photography, beadwork, moccasin making, dancing, storytelling, quillwork, and more, according to a release from the park.
“Many Tribal Nations have a continuous presence in the area now known as Yellowstone National Park,” said Alyssa McGeeley, Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center Coordinator, and member of the Muscogee Tribe from Oklahoma, in the release.
“The Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center is a space where Indigenous people from the 27 Tribes associated with the park share the resiliency of their people with visitors from all over the world as artists, educators and culture bearers,” McGeeley said.
To start off the season, three presenters from the Northern Arapaho Tribe will be at the center through Sunday, presenting watercolor paintings and educational materials about land and soil.
The following week, a member of the Crow Nation will teach about the uses of buffalo tallow and showcase beading and contemporary Native art.
To close out May, members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will display beadwork and lead presentations on ribbon skirt making, regalia making, moccasin making, and dancing.