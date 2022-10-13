The Northeast Entrance Road that connects Yellowstone National Park’s interior with Cooke City and Silver Gate is scheduled to open to regular vehicle traffic on Saturday morning, the National Park Service announced in a news release on Thursday.
Five sections of the road were damaged during the flooding, according to the park service. Following Saturday’s reopening, cars will be allowed to travel on 99% of the roads in Yellowstone, the agency wrote. Repair efforts will continue in the spring.
“We are very pleased to be restoring public access to the northeast corridor just four months after the June flood event,” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the news release.
“I commend the collective efforts of the National Park Service, the Federal Highway Administration and Oftedal Construction, Inc. to complete this monumental task in such a short amount of time,” he said.
The repairs were largely funded by the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads Program. Oftedal Construction, Inc. is the primary construction company that was contracted to complete the project, the park service wrote.
As they anticipate the reopening, officials are reminding park visitors that all portions of the Northeast Entrance Road that were damaged will be paved by Saturday, apart from a section near the Trout Lake trailhead.
That road segment will be paved in the upcoming 10 days, officials wrote. Visitors will be allowed to drive through the area while the repairs continue, though there will be traffic control and short delays.
Another short, paved section of the Northeast Entrance Road in Lamar Canyon will stay single-lane throughout the winter season. A temporary stop light will control traffic.
“After opening to the public, this road will continue to be an active construction zone,” the park wrote. “Drivers will need to use caution and watch for crews and heavy equipment.”
In addition to the repairs on the Northeast Entrance Road, crews are making headway on upgrading and widening Old Gardiner Road, which will restore vehicular access between Mammoth Hot Springs and the park’s northern entrance in Gardiner.
Crews are still working toward paving the entire 4 mile road, and they are installing more than 5,000 feet of guardrail. The park is on track to open that route to regular vehicle traffic no later than Nov. 1.