Northeast Entrance Road

The Northeast Entrance Road on Oct. 13.

 National Park Service

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Northeast Entrance Road that connects Yellowstone National Park’s interior with Cooke City and Silver Gate is scheduled to open to regular vehicle traffic on Saturday morning, the National Park Service announced in a news release on Thursday.

Officials have prohibited visitors from driving the Northeast Entrance Road between Tower Junction and the park’s northeast entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate since historic floods washed out roads at Yellowstone’s northern end this June.

Five sections of the road were damaged during the flooding, according to the park service. Following Saturday’s reopening, cars will be allowed to travel on 99% of the roads in Yellowstone, the agency wrote. Repair efforts will continue in the spring.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.