Yellowstone National Park is poised to open a new road connecting the town of Gardiner with Mammoth Hot Springs to regular vehicle traffic on Tuesday morning, the National Park Service announced in a news release on Friday.
Visitors can officially begin to drive along Old Gardiner Road from the park’s north entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officials wrote. Over the past four months, crews have widened, paved and striped the historic route to prepare it for public use.
Officials are reminding the public that the road will remain an active construction zone after it opens to the public next week, and they urged drivers to exercise caution and watch for crews and heavy equipment.
“During inclement winter weather, short-term (30 minute) closures may occur to allow for plowing,” they wrote. “Clean-up efforts will continue beyond Nov. 1 for as long as weather permits.”
Evacuations ensued, and the national park temporarily closed its borders to visitors so officials could survey the damage. A little more than a week later, it reopened its south, east and west entrances reopened to traffic from the public.
Five sections of the Northeast Entrance Road that connects Yellowstone’s interior with Cooke City and Silver Gate were damaged in the flooding, which prevented the park from reopening that route to vehicles as well.
The park secured the financial support of the Federal Highway Administration through its Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads program, and crews quickly got to work.
Park staff wrote that the public should be wary of steep grades, sharp curves and speed limits that will range between 15 mph and 25 mph while they travel along the new route.
There are no length or weight restrictions, but oversized vehicles and vehicles with trailers should maintain lanes and use caution when navigating curves.
“We’re pleased to be reopening the North Entrance and reconnecting Yellowstone to Gardiner, Montana,” said park Superintendent Cam Sholly in the release. “We want to thank the outstanding support and work of the Federal Highway Administration and HK Contractors, INC for getting this road built in just four months.”
While an improved Old Gardiner Road opens to the public on Tuesday, other roads in the park are poised to close for the season on the same date. The closure occurs annually so crews can prepare roads for snowmobile and snowcoach travel.
“It’s thanks to the strong partnership between Yellowstone National Park, the Western Federal Lands Division of the Federal Highway Administration and the Intermountain Region of the National Park Service that we were able to rapidly respond to this event and re-establish access for Yellowstone visitors, employees and gateway communities,” said FHWA Associate Administrator of Federal Lands Timothy Hess in the release.
“The multi-agency response team includes dozens of men and women who have worked tirelessly to plan and execute the repairs needed to open these roads before winter sets in. We’re proud to be part of this effort and will continue to support ongoing work to ensure continued access to one of our nation’s most beloved parks,” he said.
