Old Gardiner Road

The Old Gardiner Road in Yellowstone National Park is pictured on Oct. 24.

 NPS/Jacob W. Frank

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Yellowstone National Park is poised to open a new road connecting the town of Gardiner with Mammoth Hot Springs to regular vehicle traffic on Tuesday morning, the National Park Service announced in a news release on Friday.

Visitors can officially begin to drive along Old Gardiner Road from the park’s north entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officials wrote. Over the past four months, crews have widened, paved and striped the historic route to prepare it for public use.

Officials are reminding the public that the road will remain an active construction zone after it opens to the public next week, and they urged drivers to exercise caution and watch for crews and heavy equipment.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.