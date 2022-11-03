Cam Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, speaks during a ceremony celebrating the opening of Old Gardiner Road and the reopening of the north entrance of the park on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Crews built a new road from the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park to Mammoth Hot Springs to temporarily restore access between Gardiner and the park’s interior in response to massive flooding in June that washed out the existing road.
But officials said last Saturday that the route could become permanent.
“It’s a $20 million-plus investment we’ve already got into this road, so there’s no going back,” park Superintendent Cam Sholly said during an event marking the completion of the new-and-improved Old Gardiner Road last Saturday.
“We will absolutely look at more improvements to this road as a potential alternative for the permanent (route),” he said. “That probably would mean taking some of the grades out, taking some of the curves out… especially down lower.”
Park officials plan to analyze four separate alternatives for a permanent route between Gardiner and Mammoth, Sholly said on Saturday. One option is to bolster Old Gardiner Road even more. Another is to build a road back through the Gardner River Canyon, where the original road was — an option Sholly noted he isn’t a fan of, because it would be expensive.
Officials will take into account each route’s environmental and visible impacts, cost-effectiveness and resilience to future floods, Sholly said.
Park staff are working closely with the Federal Highway Administration to determine what their best option is, and they’ll “be putting more information on what that looks like in the upcoming months,” Sholly said.
In July, Sholly said in an interview that officials reviewed the environmental impacts of the immediate road projects through accelerated processes because of the emergency conditions. However, they will have to conduct more comprehensive National Environmental Policy Act planning for longer-term fixes.
At the event Saturday, Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau told a small crowd that the U.S. Department of the Interior is working with Congress to talk about additional resources that will be necessary to address access to the park and infrastructure damage permanently.
“I think part of what we’ve learned from this… is we need to make adjustments to how we design and construct infrastructure here within the park, in light of the changes that we’re seeing and in anticipation of these types of stressors,” he said.
“Again, you never wish for something like this, but we have learned a great deal from it, and we’re working with Congress now to provide the resources to fully recover from what happened four months ago,” Beaudreau said.
Also at the event, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that after the June 13 flood, getting the road into the park open was the most important action for protecting Gardiner’s economy, because the long-term solution is tourists spending money in the gateway town.
The Montana Disaster and Emergency Services recently identified Gardiner’s damaged sewer system as a primary concern, and there are still some lingering problems with debris in other communities that were impacted by the floods, he said.
“The thing that really helped them get through this summer was the redistribution of the bed tax money to provide stipends to the local businesses,” Gianforte said. That allowed them to “stay on their feet and get through this dry spell until we could get the park entrance open again.”
Yellowstone’s north gate is its second-busiest entrance out of five, with 2,000 to 3,000 cars traveling through it per day, according to Sholly. It’s an incredible feat to have a road that’s capable of handling that level of traffic back open, just four months after the flood, he said.
Shortly after passing through the Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner, visitors who drive into the park from the north will now veer west along Old Gardiner Road, which winds up through the foothills above the Gardner River Canyon for about four miles before dropping down into Mammoth.
Park staff want drivers to understand that the new route is safe, but it is also steep. They are urging visitors to navigate the curves with care, understanding how quickly the road was built. When officials consider long-term solutions, they will analyze the road’s alignment and grades, Sholly said.
“I think this road is incredibly beautiful, and this road has been here since 1879,” he said. “It’s one of the first roads used to connect Gardiner to Mammoth after Yellowstone became a national park, so the old dirt road has withstood the test of time. I think people should understand the history. You’re driving on a road that’s 140 years old.”
