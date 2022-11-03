Let the news come to you

Crews built a new road from the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park to Mammoth Hot Springs to temporarily restore access between Gardiner and the park’s interior in response to massive flooding in June that washed out the existing road.

But officials said last Saturday that the route could become permanent.

“It’s a $20 million-plus investment we’ve already got into this road, so there’s no going back,” park Superintendent Cam Sholly said during an event marking the completion of the new-and-improved Old Gardiner Road last Saturday.


