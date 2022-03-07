Yellowstone National Park has started closing roads to oversnow travel to plow and prepare for those roads to reopen to car traffic in mid-April.
Starting Sunday, the park began closing some roads to snowmobiles, snow coaches and other oversnow vehicles, and snowplows have started hitting those roads to get them ready for personal vehicles, according to a Monday news release from the park.
The road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris closed on Sunday at 9 p.m., and the roads from Norris to Madison and Norris to Canyon Village are scheduled to close at the end of the day on Tuesday. Next Sunday, the road from Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge is scheduled to close for plows to begin work and, on March 15, all remaining roads that have been groomed for oversnow travel will close.
All closed roads are scheduled to reopen to car traffic on April 15.
Several hotels and other amenities inside the park are also temporarily closing as the roads get a revamp.
The Bear Den Gift Shop and Geyser Grill at Old Faithful will both close on March 15, the release said. The Snow Lodge and Cabins at Old Faithful have already closed for the winter season.
The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins, restaurants, gift shop and ski shop have also already closed for the winter season. The warming hut for cross-country skiers is projected to close sometime between today and March 15.
Year-round amenities include the Mammoth Campground, the Yellowstone General Store, the post office, the medical clinic and the credit card self-serve fuel pumps at Mammoth Hot Springs and at Tower Junction.
The park’s North Entrance at Gardiner is open to cars year-round, as long as the weather allows.
