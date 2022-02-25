There’s going to be some road work in Yellowstone National Park this year.
Park officials announced this week that three major road projects would begin this year, and that all three will cause delays for park visitors. Two of the projects will require overnight road closures.
Crews will begin work on replacing the Lewis River Bridge and the Yellowstone River Bridge and on repaving the stretch of road from Old Faithful to West Thumb.
The Lewis River Bridge and Old Faithful to West Thumb projects are expected to finish in fall 2023, while the Yellowstone River Bridge project is expected to last until fall 2025.
The Lewis River Bridge is about 10 miles north of the park’s south entrance. It was built in 1960 and is deteriorating, according to the park.
Park officials said the replacement will be directly east of the old bridge, and the parking lot for the Lewis River Falls Overlook Trail will be expanded. Work is set to begin this spring, and is expected to cause 20-minute delays through the season when the road is open to cars.
There will also be occasional closures of the road between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. from April to June and September to November.
The paving work on the road from Old Faithful to West Thumb will improve pavement that dates to 1987. Work is scheduled to begin this spring and will cover about 22 miles of the road, which is among the most heavily traveled in the park.
Park officials said the work will lead to 30-minute delays on that segment of road while it’s open to cars, and a nighttime closure is planned between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sept. 5 until the road closes for the season.
The Yellowstone River Bridge, along the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction, was built in the early 1960s. Park officials said the new bridge will be about 500 feet south of the existing bridge, and new pullouts and paved trailhead parking will be added.
Park visitors should expect up to 30-minute delays in the area year-round, according to the release.
All of the projects are funded by the Great American Outdoors Act and the Legacy Restoration Fund, according to the park. The park expects the work will reduce its $586 million maintenance backlog by about $103 million.
A pair of other major projects were finished last year and are set to reopen.
Work is complete on the stretch of road between Tower-Roosevelt and Chittenden Road, near Dunraven Pass. That project took two years and cost about $28 million. The stretch of road is expected to open May 27.
The revamped North Entrance is also ready for visitors. That project cost about $12 million.