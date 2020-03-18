Yellowstone National Park is temporarily closing the Albright Visitor Center and the Boiling River, effective immediately, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House and local and state authorities.
The North Entrance of the park at Gardiner, Montana, is still open, according to a news release from the park, as is Highway 191 between Bozeman and West Yellowstone. The Boiling River's swimming and soaking area is often closed around this time of year because of high water from snowmelt.
Many roads and facilities in Yellowstone are already closed as the park transitions from its oversnow season to regular traffic. The West entrance at West Yellowstone closed to snowmobiles and snow coaches on March 15 and is scheduled to open on or around April 17, after the park is able to clear enough snow from the roads for safe travel.
The National Park Service is updating a webpage as more information becomes available on national park closures and updates.
For more information on Yellowstone roads and closures, visit nps.gov/yell/.
