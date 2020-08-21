Yellowstone National Park announced Friday a ban on backcountry campfires because of very high fire danger.
Park officials also announced restrictions on smoking in front country and developed areas.
The restrictions prohibit charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including fires in fire rings, according to a park news release. Campfires are still allowed in developed campgrounds in the front country and in day-use picnic areas.
“All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning,” park officials wrote.
Smoking is prohibited on all trails in the backcountry, but can occur next to an established fire ring in designated campsites. It can also occur within a 3-foot diameter cleared of all flammable material in the backcountry.
Smoking is allowed in enclosed vehicles, single-family dwellings, developed campgrounds and day-use picnic areas.
Gas stoves and lanterns are only allowed in areas of the backcountry where flammable material is cleared from overhead and at least 3 feet surrounding the stove.
