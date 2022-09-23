Let the news come to you

Yellowstone National Park officials announced Friday that the West Thumb Geyser Basin has been reopened, news that comes two weeks after it was closed because of battery fumes.

The park closed the basin on Sept. 12 after a report of smoke coming from a small building that houses a solar battery in the geyser basin on the west side of Yellowstone Lake. 

On Friday, the park said in a news release that its structural fire crew found that the area was safe. The release did not provide any further detail. 

