The road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs is officially open to regular visitor traffic.
Yellowstone National Park announced Sunday morning that it was opening the rebuilt Old Gardiner Road to the public immediately instead of waiting until the planned opening on Tuesday morning.
It marks the first time since historic flooding in June that regular visitors can pass through the park's north entrance. Major flooding that started June 13 wreaked havoc in the park, forcing the evacuation of thousands of visitors and prompting a full closure.
Later that month, three of the park's five entrances reopened, but the north and northeast entrances stayed closed because of road damage.
The northeast entrance reopened earlier this month after the road between Tower Junction and Cooke City was made suitable for regular traffic.
The north entrance required a whole new route between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs. The washed out North Entrance Road couldn't be rebuilt in the same spot -- next to the Gardner River in a steep and narrow canyon -- so officials looked to the Old Gardiner Road, a one-time stagecoach route west of the Gardner Canyon.
Immediately, the primitive road provided a temporary solution for park employees who needed to travel between park headquarters in Mammoth and the town of Gardiner. The park also allowed commercial tour operators to use the road on a limited basis. But it needed some work if it was going to handle free flowing visitor traffic.
Over the past several months, construction crews did that work. They widened and paved the road, and on Saturday, they finished the striping, the final step that convinced the park to open it Sunday. A news release announcing the opening of the road said some minor construction would continue along the road.
In the release, officials warned people that the road has steep grades and sharp curves. Speed limits will range between 15 mph and 25 mph.
And anyone who heads down to the park Sunday or Monday won't be required to pay visitor fees. The release said the park was waiving all visitor fees.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.