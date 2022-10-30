Let the news come to you

The road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs is officially open to regular visitor traffic. 

Yellowstone National Park announced Sunday morning that it was opening the rebuilt Old Gardiner Road to the public immediately instead of waiting until the planned opening on Tuesday morning.

It marks the first time since historic flooding in June that regular visitors can pass through the park's north entrance. Major flooding that started June 13 wreaked havoc in the park, forcing the evacuation of thousands of visitors and prompting a full closure. 


Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.

