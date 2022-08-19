Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Yellowstone National Park officials have linked part of a human foot found in a hot spring Tuesday to an apparent death in late July. No foul play is suspected.

The partial foot was in a shoe and was discovered by a park employee at the Abyss Pool in the West Thumb Geyser Basin.

According to a release from the park Friday, evidence from the investigation suggested that an incident involving one person happened July 31. Yellowstone believes there was no foul play, the release stated.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.