Yellowstone National Park officials have linked part of a human foot found in a hot spring Tuesday to an apparent death in late July. No foul play is suspected.
The partial foot was in a shoe and was discovered by a park employee at the Abyss Pool in the West Thumb Geyser Basin.
According to a release from the park Friday, evidence from the investigation suggested that an incident involving one person happened July 31. Yellowstone believes there was no foul play, the release stated.
An investigation is ongoing to figure out the circumstances surrounding the death.
The West Thumb Geyser Basin is in the southern part of the park on the west side of Yellowstone Lake. The basin and the parking lot for the area were closed temporarily Tuesday, but have since reopened.
The hot spring is one of the deepest in the park at a depth of over 50 feet. The water temperature at the Abyss Pool is roughly 140 degrees.
A spokesperson for the park said that the water’s acidity, or pH level, is at 7.64. That level is roughly the same as human blood or ocean water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Park visitors should stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas. The ground is thin and fragile and there is scalding water just below the surface, the release stated.
More than 20 people have been killed by the park’s geothermal pools, geysers, mudpots, steam vents and hot springs, according to the park’s website.