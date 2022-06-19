Yellowstone National Park officials said Sunday that things are going better than originally thought a week after historic flooding and heavy rain wiped out park roads, forcing the evacuation of thousands of guests, the closure of all five park gates and havoc in gateway towns.
Park Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters Sunday during a press conference in Gardiner that he is “very confident” that at least commercial use authorization visitors, like guided wildlife tours, will be able to enter the park at the northern entrance at some point this summer.
National Park Service Director Chuck Sams also announced during the press conference that the northern loop of the park, connecting the Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower areas with the Norris and Canyon areas, is planned to reopen within the next two weeks.
Sams praised the park for its response to the flooding.
“The ability to help evacuate 10,000 people inside of 24 hours is nothing less than incredible,” Sams said.
Sams and Sholly also discussed work on reopening the park and repairing damaged roads, where most of the flooding damage occurred.
Sams was taken on a helicopter tour of the damaged areas earlier on Sunday, where in addition to damaged roads he said he saw backcountry cabins destroyed or damaged and lost bridges.
Despite the destruction, both Sams and Sholly sounded a more optimistic tone.
“I’m very confident and optimistic about what the future holds in the near term and the long term,” Sholly said after the press conference.
Reopening and repairs in Yellowstone
The southern loop of the park and the south, east and west gates will reopen on Wednesday, June 22 at 8 a.m. The park is using a license-plate based system to limit visitors. Sholly acknowledged Sunday that the system may not be perfect, but could be adjusted.
The north and northeast entrances will remain closed to visitors for the foreseeable future.
Crews are working on building up an existing, narrow dirt road between Mammoth and Gardiner called the Old Gardiner Road to provide access for employees and emergency vehicles between the two.
The previous road connecting Gardiner to the park was washed out in a handful of places during the flooding and rainfalls.
“It is the best expeditious temporary solution to reconnect Mammoth and Gardiner,” Sholly.
The road is not able to handle modern-day travel as is, Sholly said.
On Wednesday, for example, four-wheel drive vehicles could go down the road, but it was too saturated for them to travel up it, he said.
Crews have already started dumping gravel on the road, Sholly said, and will continue work in the coming weeks. The work is funded from $50 million in federal emergency funding to Yellowstone for road repairs.
The park is planning to move crews who were supposed to work on road improvements between Grant Village and Old Faithful to help on the Old Gardiner Road, Sholly said.
“We will get there, I think a lot faster than people expect," Sholly said. “I’m pretty confident in our abilities to reconnect the communities at increasing levels, relatively quickly."
The park is working on timelines for the planned improvements there, which Sholly said he expects will be announced within the next week.
In the northeast part of the park, Sholly said there are three major impacted sections of road between Soda Butte Creek and Cooke City.
Some may be easier to bypass than others, Sholly said.
“There's no Old Gardiner Road for the northeast corridor,” Sholly said.
The park is also working on a permanent solution to wastewater systems in Mammoth, which were severed during the flood, allowing wastewater to flow into the Gardner River for about a day and a half before a temporary solution was put in place.
“Probably the only silver lining in having massive water flows going into Gardner at that point is it diffused that wastewater very quickly,” Sholly said.
Climate change resiliency key to future park planning
A typical Sunday in June, even a rainy one, is bound to be busy at the northern gate to Yellowstone in Gardiner.
This Sunday, of course, it was mostly empty save for a few reporters and park rangers.
The roar of a still-rushing Gardner River was the most prominent noise on the road a half-mile into the park, where a row of traffic cones near the Rescue Creek area signaled danger ahead.
A few yards upstream, the road jaggedly drops off, with the hillside leading into what is now a river bank instead of a road.
Brown water rushes where the road once stood and a wastewater line, no longer in use, can be seen leading into the river.
Chief Ranger Chris Flesch said no additional sections of road have washed out along the Gardner River since the flooding Monday, but that some of the existing washed-out areas have expanded.
Sholly has said since the flooding that the park will likely not explore rebuilding the road in the same place as it once stood, saying it would be a “bad investment” with the risk another flooding event could damage it in the future.
During Sunday’s press conference, Sams said climate change resiliency has to be a part of park planning.
The park had already started climate planning, Sams said, but the flooding events just happened “much sooner than what was predicted.”
“We will do everything we can to ensure that those roads are adapted so that they can be ready for the next event,” Sams said.
Sholly, who went to high school in Gardiner, emphasized the importance of re-establishing a connection between the town and Mammoth. He noted a number of park employees live in Gardiner and the two are sometimes looked at as one community.
“We’ve been through a lot, especially this town; the COVID closure, the fire here on Park Street,” Sholly said. “We’ve gotten through it, and I’m confident we’ll get through this, this may take a little bit longer.”