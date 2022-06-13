Yellowstone National Park officials are working on evacuating visitors and non-residents after substantial flooding, mudslides and hazardous conditions mostly affecting the northern area of the park temporarily closed the park.
The park closed all entrances shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday morning to inbound traffic, following extreme flooding in the northern part of the park that resulted in multiple road and bridge failures. At about 2:15 p.m., the park announced that entrances would stay closed at least through Wednesday.
“We have a couple of days of unpredictable conditions, so we may not understand what the extent of the damage is for a bit,” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said during a conference call with Gardiner residents, business owners and officials at noon on Monday.
When the park may reopen is unclear. It's likely the northern loop will remain closed for a "substantial amount of time," Sholly said.
Heavy rain on snow has contributed to the flooding. The Yellowstone River near Corwin Springs north of the park is at its highest level since 1918.
The road from the Gardiner entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs was damaged and would likely be “impassable for a while,” Sholly said.
The road between Gardiner and Mammoth is likely going to be impassable for a while. The park is assessing the Old Gardiner Road — a 5 mile gravel road behind Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel that roughly parallels the paved road but travels along the hills rather than the Gardner River.
The road exits near the North Entrance. If passable, that road may be used for Mammoth employees and emergency services, Sholly said.
The road between Tower Junction and Cooke City is “substantially impacted," with segments of the road completely washed away.
Cooke City was still accessible Monday afternoon through the Chief Joseph Highway.
As roads in the park become impassable, Sholly said the park was working to get visitors and non-residents evacuated across the park.
For now, the park was pushing visitor traffic out of the park’s northern corridor. Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel guests and visitors were being pushed south to Norris, he said.
Later Monday, the park plans to begin moving visitors in the southern loop out of the park with concerns of potential flooding there, and concerns about water and wastewater systems.
Roads between Mammoth and Norris were still passable as of Monday afternoon, Sholly said, but that route may be flooded by the evening.
“We’ll monitor that but we can basically be cut off in Mammoth as well,” he said.
As inbound traffic was closed by about 11 a.m., Sholly said park staff were working with gateway communities facing "gridlock" as expectant visitors were being turned away.
At West Yellowstone, park staff were turning around about two miles of cars, Sholly said.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said it was working "erosion mitigation" along the roadway in Gallatin Canyon on U.S. Highway 191 and that traffic would be delayed, in a press release sent out Monday just before 1:30 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office asked those working in Big Sky area, who plan to return to Bozeman, to leave early.
As the park works to evacuate visitors, many park employees are “sitting tight." Park employees in Mammoth and residents of Mammoth are bunkering down.
Employees who are stranded or have no access are being evacuated, Sholly said. He did not specify exactly where all the park employees were.
The park is prioritizing “front country” evacuations, but is monitoring the situation for backpackers and people recreating in the back country.
“We’re working on a plan to evacuate a considerable number of people potentially out of the backcountry,” he said.
Park officials were trying to gauge how many people were out in the backcountry, and reaching out to outfitters that may have groups out in the park.
Sholly said the park was putting together a plan to operate helicopter evacuations, if needed for people in the backcountry who are stranded.
"They may have to stay back out there for an extra day or two,” he said.