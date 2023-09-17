Visitors to Yellowstone National Park this August were up 45% compared to August 2022, marking a milestone as the park recovers from last year’s historic flooding and its impacts to tourism.
August 2023 welcomed 846,389 recreational visitors to Yellowstone, according to a monthly statistics report released by the park. That’s up from last August’s 582,211 visitors and also a 3% increase from August 2019, which saw 820,006 visitors.
So far in 2023, some 3,313,244 people have visited Yellowstone National Park. That’s a 36% increase from 2022 numbers, which saw 2,437,607 visitors through August, and also up 6% from 2019, which had 3,114,697 recreation visits through August.
“We compare 2023 visitation to 2019 visitation since 2019 was pre-COVID and the subsequent years until 2023 included unusual visitation trends due to COVID (2020, 2021) and the historic flood event in 2022 that closed the park for about two weeks in June,” the Yellowstone public affairs office wrote in a press release about the statistics.
In 2020, visitor numbers dipped to around 2.55 million through August as the park closed its entrances due to the pandemic from May 1 to May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.
But in 2021, visitation to the park surged to around 3.59 million people through August — roughly 400,000 people above what visitation levels were from January to August in 2018 and 2019.
Then in 2022, historic flooding along the Yellowstone River in southwest Montana closed the park from June 13 to June 21. Three entrances re-opened on June 22, but the north entrance re-opened in October as workers rushed to build a new entrance road following flood damage.
The closed entrances and canceled trips made for a slower season in 2022, but a report by economists at the National Park Service found that in total, nearly 3.3 million people visited Yellowstone and spent $452 million in gateway communities, supporting over 6,000 jobs.
Comparatively, visitors in 2023 through August have already passed counts for the entire 2022. Researchers compile economic data for the park’s tourism impacts annually.
Several ongoing construction projects are impacting traffic in the park this year.
Visitors can expect around 20 minute delays if they run into construction work, which is occurring at the Lewis River Bridge, Yellowstone River Bridge near Tower, the road between Lamar Canyon and the northeast entrance, the road between Norris Junction and Canyon Junction, and the road between Biscuit Basin to Grant Village, including Old Faithful and West Thumb.
Right now in the park is the elk mating season, called the rut, and the behavior of bull elk is unpredictable and can be aggressive. The park is reminding visitors elk can run quickly and may change direction without warning, so be sure to stay at least 25 yards away from the wildlife and retreat if an elk charges.
