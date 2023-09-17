Crowds at Midway Geyser
Crowding on the Midway Geyser Basin boardwalk near Grand Prismatic Spring.

 Jacob W. Frank/NPS

Visitors to Yellowstone National Park this August were up 45% compared to August 2022, marking a milestone as the park recovers from last year’s historic flooding and its impacts to tourism.

August 2023 welcomed 846,389 recreational visitors to Yellowstone, according to a monthly statistics report released by the park. That’s up from last August’s 582,211 visitors and also a 3% increase from August 2019, which saw 820,006 visitors.

So far in 2023, some 3,313,244 people have visited Yellowstone National Park. That’s a 36% increase from 2022 numbers, which saw 2,437,607 visitors through August, and also up 6% from 2019, which had 3,114,697 recreation visits through August.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

