Vehicle traffic backs up behind a one lane closure on a section of the Northeast Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Elk lounge outside the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
A crowd views the eruption of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone National Park had a slower May this year than in 2022, but the park is still plenty busy.
Park officials announced last week that it counted 459,929 visits in May, down 13% from May 2022, which was the busiest May on record. The total was up 5% from May 2019.
So far this year, the park has recorded 645,546 recreation visits. That’s down from the same time last year by 12% and up 12% from 2019.
