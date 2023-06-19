Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Yellowstone National Park had a slower May this year than in 2022, but the park is still plenty busy.

Park officials announced last week that it counted 459,929 visits in May, down 13% from May 2022, which was the busiest May on record. The total was up 5% from May 2019.

So far this year, the park has recorded 645,546 recreation visits. That’s down from the same time last year by 12% and up 12% from 2019.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters