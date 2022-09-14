Yellowstone National Park File
Tourists watch a geyser erupt near Old Faithful on July 8 in Yellowstone National Park.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park continued its decline this August, dropping 37% compared to August 2021, according to the National Park Service.

This August, the park hosted approximately 582,000 visits — a far cry from last August, which was Yellowstone’s most-visited on record with close to 922,000 visits. The visitation numbers also dropped 29% from August 2019, which was the last year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far this year, just under 2.25 million visits have been recorded in Yellowstone — a 32% dip from the same period in 2021. With a total of about 4.8 million recreation visits counted, last year was the park’s busiest on record.

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

