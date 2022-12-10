Yellowstone National Park, Cross Country Skiing
A snowcoach drives on a snow-covered road near the Indian Creek Loop ski area in Yellowstone National Park.

 Liz Weber/Chronicle

Yellowstone National Park will usher in its winter season next week, with limited roads and facilities opening for winter travel on Thursday.

Most park roads are closed to automobile travel but open to limited snowmobile and snowcoach travel from mid-December to mid-March. Conditions permitting, the road between the North and Northeast entrances is open to automobiles year round.

Because of the historic flooding that roiled the park in June, the Old Faithful Snow Lodge is the only winter lodging in the park this year. The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins will stay closed.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

