Yellowstone National Park will usher in its winter season next week, with limited roads and facilities opening for winter travel on Thursday.
Most park roads are closed to automobile travel but open to limited snowmobile and snowcoach travel from mid-December to mid-March. Conditions permitting, the road between the North and Northeast entrances is open to automobiles year round.
Because of the historic flooding that roiled the park in June, the Old Faithful Snow Lodge is the only winter lodging in the park this year. The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins will stay closed.
No park campgrounds are open through the winter.
Other lodging options are available in Gardiner and West Yellowstone.
Old Faithful, the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, and other popular park destinations during winter are accessible by guided snowmobile or snowcoach, or through the non-commercially guided snowmobile program.
Oversnow travel starts Thursday. Winter travel hours are daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The park awarded non-commercial snowmobile guide permits to applicants in September, but unclaimed or canceled permits are made available on a first-come, first-serve basis. People must pass a Yellowstone snowmobile education course to receive a permit.
Nordic skiers and snowshoers can also venture into the park during winter. Only a few trails are groomed, but all unplowed roads and trails are open to skiing or snowshoeing.
Recreationists should talk with a park ranger before leaving on any trip to get specific information on conditions. Some trails may be closed to protect wildlife. People can also check trail conditions and status at the Mammoth Hot Springs and Old Faithful ski shops.