A portion of Yellowstone National park will open again to visitors on Wednesday, June 22, just over a week after historic flooding caused the park to shut down.
The south loop of the park will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release. The south loop is accessible through the east, west and south gates in Cody, West Yellowstone, and Grand Tetons/Jackson.
The south loop includes the Madison, Old Faithful, Grant Village, Lake Village, Canyon Village and Norris areas.
The northern loop, which is accessed from the gates in Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate, will remain closed. Roads in that area of the park were heavily damaged by flooding on Monday. Some areas of road were washed out, and there were also rock and mud slides.
Visitors throughout the entire park were evacuated Monday amid the flooding.
Because only a portion of Yellowstone will reopen, the park is instituting a limited entry system based on license plates.
According to the press release, cars which have plates ending on an odd number can enter on odd days of the month and even-numbered plates — including zero — can enter on even dates. Vanity plates that are entirely letters will be counted as “odd” plates and a plate that only has one number, even if it’s not at the end, will be counted based on that number.
Motorcycle groups will be permitted on even days only, according to the press release.
There are exceptions to the license-plate system. Commercial use operators with active permits, like tour and stock groups, will be able to enter regardless of their license plates, as will visitors with proof of an overnight reservation at a park hotel, campground or backcountry area.
Commercial motor coaches and essential services like mail, deliveries, employees and contractors will be able to enter on any day.
“Entrance station staff will turn away vehicles attempting to enter the park when the odd/even numerical digits do not correspond to the odd/even calendar date for entrance,” the press release stated.
The idea was floated this week after park officials originally said they would work on implementing a reservation system in a few weeks and potentially open the park to anyone in the interim.
Sholly said during a call with gateway town residents and business owners on Thursday that getting a reservation system up and running that quickly in the middle of the season for a park as big as Yellowstone would be challenging.
The park said in its press release that the National Park Service will “actively monitor” the license plate system and will continue working on a new reservation system that could be used in the future if needed.
“It is impossible to reopen only one loop in the summer without implementing some type of system to manage visitation,” Sholly said in the press release.
There will be limitations in the south loop when it reopens. Backcountry areas in the south loop will be open for day use only initially, according to the release. Overnight use from trailheads will start up again on July 1.
The Canyon Village Lodges and Cabins, campgrounds at Canyon, Madison, Norris and Lewis lake and the Fishing Bridge Visitor Center and Trailside Museum will be closed until further notice.
Visitor services at Old Faithful, West Thumb, Grant Village, Bridge Bay, Fishing Bridge, Lake Village and Norris will be open starting Wednesday, as will the West Yellowstone Visitor Information Center and the Canyon Village Visitor Education Center.
The north entrance at Gardiner and the northeast entrance at Cooke City into the park are expected to be closed for a significant amount of time, but the park is looking into opening up roads in the northern section of the park at some point.
The roads could include those connecting Canyon Village, Tower Junction, Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris.
More information is available at: https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/flood-recovery.htm