Depending on weather conditions, Yellowstone National Park plans to open certain roads to the public on Friday, April 15, park officials announced in a press release. Entrance fees will be waived for the following Saturday in celebration of National Park Week.
The sections of road expected to open are: the west entrance to Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful and Norris to Canyon Village. The road from Gardiner to Cooke City is open year-round.
Some changes are in store for 2022. The road between Canyon Village and Dunraven Pass will open May 27 at noon, according to the release. And the fishing and boating seasons are set to begin May 28 and close Oct. 31.
There are three major road projects scheduled for this summer in the park, all of which will cause major delays, the release states.
The projects will impact the Lewis River Bridge, the stretch from Old Faithful to West Thumb, and the Yellowstone River Bridge. Work on the Lewis River Bridge and the portion of road from Old Faithful to West Thumb will have overnight closures.
Park officials ask that visitors entering and exiting from the park’s south entrance plan for extra driving time, and that visitors drive slowly through the construction zones while remaining alert to workers, heavy equipment and wildlife.
Park roads will be open for travel until Nov. 1, when Yellowstone transitions to the winter season.
Services are limited in the spring, and visitors should come prepared as weather conditions can change rapidly during the spring. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions. Visitors can check current conditions on the park website before arriving, the release states.
The park website also has updated information on the status of roads. Visitors can also call 307-344-2117. People can receive Yellowstone road alerts on their phone by texting 82190 to 888-777.
Visitors can also cut down on wait times at park entrances by buying an online pass ahead of their visit, according to the release. For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell or download the National Park Service App.
