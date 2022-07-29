Slough Creek

The Slough Creek area of Yellowstone National Park is shown in this photo from July 8.

 Jacob W. Frank/NPS

Yellowstone National Park will open the road corridor from Tower Junction to Slough Creek starting Aug. 3 through Oct. 31 to visitors who reserve a spot through a new ticketing system.

The road has been closed to vehicle traffic since floodwaters ravaged the northern end of the park in mid-June. Since then, Yellowstone has reopened about 93% of paved roads and 94% of its backcountry, according to a Friday afternoon release.

Visitors who wish to drive the road between Tower Junction and Slough Creek when it opens Aug. 3 can book a day-use ticket on recreation.gov starting Aug. 1.

Jason Bacaj is the Chronicle’s assistant editor. He can be reached at jbacaj@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2647.

