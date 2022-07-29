Yellowstone National Park will open the road corridor from Tower Junction to Slough Creek starting Aug. 3 through Oct. 31 to visitors who reserve a spot through a new ticketing system.
The road has been closed to vehicle traffic since floodwaters ravaged the northern end of the park in mid-June. Since then, Yellowstone has reopened about 93% of paved roads and 94% of its backcountry, according to a Friday afternoon release.
Visitors who wish to drive the road between Tower Junction and Slough Creek when it opens Aug. 3 can book a day-use ticket on recreation.gov starting Aug. 1.
Those with a ticket can only access the re-opened road corridor from Tower Junction. The stretch of road from the northeast entrance to Slough Creek remains closed to visitor vehicle traffic “because of significant flood damage on the road,” the release states.
Day-use tickets will grant visitors access to road either in the morning or the afternoon. Visitors who book the morning window can go through Tower Junction to Slough Creek between 8 a.m. and noon, according to the release.
Visitors who book in the afternoon window can enter between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. All day-use visitors need to exit the same day by 4:30 p.m.
Tickets can be reserved two days in advance. People can buy up to three tickets at once, and a ticket is valid for one vehicle for one day, according to the release. Officials recommend visitors print or screenshot their ticket prior to arriving in the park due to a lack of cell service at Tower Junction.
The park did not say how many tickets would be available.
Unaffected by the ticketing are approved stock outfitters, guides with a commercial use authorization and backcountry overnight permit holders do not need a ticket to access the road, according to the release.
A rain event on June 13 caused the late spring snowpack around Yellowstone to melt away, quickly bringing rivers and streams to record-breaking flows. The flooding damaged major roads in the northern half of the park and led officials to shut down the park and evacuate roughly 10,000 visitors. Among the roads damaged were the road running through the Lamar Valley and the road connecting Gardiner with Mammoth Hot Springs.
The west, south and east entrances opened about a week after the floods. Park staff continue to work on improvements to Old Gardiner Road, a backroad that connects Gardiner with Mammoth.
