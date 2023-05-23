Bison calf
An unidentified man stands next to a bison calf in Yellowstone National Park. 

 Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park officials are seeking information about a man who intentionally disturbed a bison calf in the park’s northeast corner last week, which led to the death of the calf.

The incident occurred last Sunday evening, May 20, in the Lamar Valley, according to a release from the park.

An unidentified white male in his 40s or 50s, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf that evening in the Lamar Valley, the release said.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

