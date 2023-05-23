An unidentified man stands next to a bison calf in Yellowstone National Park.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Yellowstone National Park officials are seeking information about a man who intentionally disturbed a bison calf in the park’s northeast corner last week, which led to the death of the calf.
The incident occurred last Sunday evening, May 20, in the Lamar Valley, according to a release from the park.
An unidentified white male in his 40s or 50s, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf that evening in the Lamar Valley, the release said.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form.
Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.