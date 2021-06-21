Yellowstone National Park upgraded its fire danger to high on Monday, meaning conditions are such that wildfires are likely and may be difficult to control, according to an announcement.
No active fire restrictions are in place or planned in the park and no active wildfires have been reported, according to a news release. Campfires are permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and at some backcountry campsites.
But the National Park Service in its announcement reminded visitors to always attend campfires and that a fire site should be cold to the touch before it’s abandoned.
“Soak, stir, feel, repeat,” officials wrote.
Wildfires that start during high fire danger conditions spread fast and can burn with high intensity on slopes and in areas with concentrated fuels, according to the rating system.
Wildfires burning in conditions that warrant high fire danger can be difficult to extinguish if not doused while small.
The Robertson Draw fire burning east of Yellowstone National Park — which officials believe is human caused but is still under investigation — had torched more than 29,000 acres as of Monday morning, according to the wildfire information service InciWeb.
Fire crews contained at least 45% of the perimeter of the Robertson Draw fire, which started June 13 and is burning in grass, brush and timber about seven miles south of Red Lodge.
But Yellowstone National Park — compared to the area where the Robertson Draw fire is burning — is “higher in elevation, not quite as dry and not quite as windy,” park spokesperson Linda Veress said.
Fire is a natural part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem — about 78% of all wildfires are caused by lightning, according to the National Parks Service. Nine fires were reported in 2020 — six caused by lightning and three started by humans. The largest of the fires, the Lone Star fire caused by lightning, was reported Aug. 22 and burned 4,118 acres.
