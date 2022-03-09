Staff at Yellowstone National Park have reported the park's first grizzly bear sighting of 2022.
A pilot who was supporting wildlife research in the park saw the grizzly bear from the air on Monday, the park announced on Tuesday. The adult bear was seen walking in a meadow in the west-central part of the park, according to a news release.
Yellowstone’s first grizzly sighting of 2021 was reported on March 13— about a week later than this year's first sighting. At that time, a bear was seen interacting with wolves around a carcass at the northern end of the park.
Male grizzlies come out of their dens in early March, while females with cubs emerge in April and early May. When bears leave hibernation, they immediately look for food. They often react aggressively during encounters with people at that time, park staff wrote.
On March 10, restrictions on certain activities will start to apply at some bear management areas around Yellowstone. The restrictions include area and trail closures, minimum group sizes, day use only, or no-off trail travel.
The affected areas of the park are places where there are usually lots of carcasses. Bears like to feed on elk and bison that have died over the winter when they emerge from hibernation.
Bear-related restrictions and closures will begin to apply at Mary Mountain Trail, Richard’s Pond, and Gneiss Creek on Thursday. The Two Ocean, Antelope, Blacktail and Firehole areas will also see restrictions and closures beginning Thursday.
Further restrictions and closures will go into effect at the Gallatin, Washburn, Riddle/Solution, Mirror Plateau, Pelican Valley, Clear Creek, Slake Spawn, Grant Village and Heart Lake areas later on this year.
“Spring visitors hiking, skiing, or snowshoeing in the park can reduce the chances of encountering bears by avoiding low elevation winter ranges, thermal areas, and south-facing slopes where bears seek out ungulate carcasses and spring vegetation shortly after emerging from winter dens,” said Kerry Gunther, the park’s bear management biologist, in a news release.
Park staff are encouraging visitors to carry bear spray canisters and know how to use them, to stay alert, to hike and ski in groups of three or more, to stay on maintained trails and to make noise. People should avoid hiking during dusk, dawn or at night.
Visitors should also remember not to run during encounters with bears, to store food, garbage, barbecue grills and other attractants in vehicles or bear-proof storage boxes and to immediately report bear sightings and encounters to park rangers.
Approaching bears within 100 yards is prohibited. Discharging firearms in Yellowstone is a violation of park regulations.