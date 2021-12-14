Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Dec 14, 2021 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The National Park Service is seeking public comment on its adaptive monitoring plan for winter use. NPS / Jacob W. Frank Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yellowstone National Park’s winter season starts Wednesday, meaning snowcoaches are about to hit the snow. But the park will open most of its interior roads to snowcoaches only.Usually visitors can travel through Yellowstone on snowmobiles from mid-December to mid-March, but the park is limiting trips to snowcoaches until winter conditions improve.Visitors can normally tour the park on commercially-guided snowmobiles or apply for permits as a part of Yellowstone’s non-commercially guided snowmobile access program. With limited snow this season so far, the park is waiting for more snow before it allows snowmobiles on interior roads.The road between the park’s north entrance in Gardiner and northeast entrance near Cooke City is open to cars all year, as long as conditions permit it. Park staff wrote in a news release that services in Yellowstone are limited during the winter and visitors should check operating hours for visitor centers, stores, restaurants, campgrounds, lodges and warming huts.All people are required to wear masks indoors, on snowcoaches, on road-based tours and in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. People should always check weather conditions, pack proper winter clothing and bring extra food and water, staff wrote.Yellowstone’s Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hotel stay open in the winter, but people should check for reservations far in advance. Mammoth Hot Springs is the only campground that stays open year-round.People should always stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards away from other wildlife, according to the park. Visitors should wear traction aids over their shoes or boots to avoid slipping on boardwalks and falling into thermal areas. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday 29 min ago Business New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners 44 min ago City Bozeman Fire Department releases 2020 annual report 59 min ago County Gallatin County Commission advances 6 conservation easements 1 hr ago Environment Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Dec 13, 2021 Environment Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Dec 13, 2021 What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday Business New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners City Bozeman Fire Department releases 2020 annual report County Gallatin County Commission advances 6 conservation easements Environment Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Environment Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Yellowstone National Park visitation for October down from 2020, but still high Posted: Nov. 10, 2021 Compost facility in West Yellowstone that serves Yellowstone National Park to shut down Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Groups petition federal government for setback for wolf hunting and trapping on land bordering Yellowstone, Grand Teton Posted: Oct. 27, 2021 Yellowstone plans ceasing winter wildlife surveillance, concentrating on summer Posted: Oct. 21, 2021 Yellowstone National Park breaks its annual visitation record with a few months to go Posted: Oct. 13, 2021 Latest Local Yellowstone National Park opens for winter season Wednesday 29 min ago New brewery, brew supply store opens in Four Corners 44 min ago Bozeman School District increases pay for classified, professional workers 44 min ago Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approves fish removal projects 44 min ago