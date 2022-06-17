Officials are still targeting next week to reopen a portion of Yellowstone National Park after damaging floods destroyed roads and caused the park to shut down on Monday.
Superintendent Cam Sholly said during a call with West Yellowstone residents and business owners Friday that a slide on a road south of Canyon Village on Wednesday was worse than originally thought, but that crews had already started working on repairs.
Sholly said the area being worked on is 120 feet long.
Crews are expected to finish the excavation, repairs and paving by Monday or Tuesday. Sholly said on the call they are targeting Wednesday as a reopening date for the southern portion of the park and the east, west and south gates — though no date has been officially announced yet.
Sholly said they have federal highway engineers doing final inspections on bridges in the southern loop.
“I feel very confident that we will open all three entrances on Wednesday morning and it’ll be safe for everyone,” Sholly said on the call.
“If you told me Monday morning that we’d be where we are Friday afternoon, I would have said there’s no way.”
Flooding earlier this week washed out sections of road in the northern part of the park and caused mudslides and other damage elsewhere.
The southern part of the park was less impacted by heavy rains and flooding.
The entire park was evacuated Monday and all five entrances have remained closed since. The northern entrance in Gardiner and the northeast entrance in Cooke City will be closed for some time as those areas deal with significant damage to roadways.
When the southern portion of the park reopens, Sholly said earlier this week they will likely be using a license-plate based system to control traffic and cut down on the number of cars entering each day. Even plates would be allowed in on even days, odd plates on odd days, Sholly said — though he noted some details are still being worked out.
Park crews are still assessing damage to the backcountry, Sholly said during Friday’s call.
The park is split into two zones at this point, with flood recovery going on in the northern zone and preparations to reopen in the southern area.
A complete picture of infrastructure damage due to the floods is not available as initial damage assessments continue, according to a park press release Friday.
What we know about flood damage in Yellowstone National Park.
Damage was extensive in the northern part of the park.
The road connecting the town of Gardiner and the park’s northern gate and the Mammoth Hot Springs area was completely washed out in some places. There was also a significant mudslide in Gardner Canyon, according to a park press release. The road is unlikely to be rebuilt in the same corridor.
Sections of road between the Tower Junction area and the northeast gate in Cooke City/Silver Gate were damaged. A segment of the road washed out near the Soda Butte Picnic Area. There were also mudslides and downed trees. Aerial assessments are ongoing.
Wastewater facilities in Mammoth Hot Springs were damaged during the flooding and power was out.
Some park employee housing was destroyed in Gardiner.
There was a mudslide on the Dunraven Pass between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Junction.
A segment of the road south of Canyon Junction between there and Fishing Bridge was compromised and collapsed overnight on June 15 and 16.
Status of repairs and recovery in Yellowstone
According to a park press release Friday, power has been restored to the park and a temporary repair made to a damaged wastewater infrastructure in Mammoth. A permanent repair is being planned.
Employees displaced when their housing was destroyed have been relocated.
Sholly said Friday the road between Tower and Mammoth is in good shape.
Park staff is looking into using the Old Gardiner Road — which connects the town and Mammoth but is not meant for heavily vehicular traffic — as a temporary access point for essential services and personnel.
Planning for reconstruction of a permanent road between Mammoth and Gardiner is underway.
Damage to trails, bridges and other infrastructure in backcountry areas is being assessed.
The mud and rockslides were cleared from Dunraven Pass and on other roads. Sholly said during a call with West Yellowstone residents Friday that the road at Dunraven was not damaged by the slide.
Repairs to the collapsed section of road south of the Canyon area are underway and must be completed before the southern part of the park reopens.
Status of reopening plans for portions of Yellowstone National Park
The park has not announced an official date but Sholly said during a call to gateway town residents Friday that they are targeting Wednesday to reopen the west, east and south gates.
Details are still being worked out, but Sholly has said they are likely to go with a license-plate based system to control traffic flows, so those with plates that end in odd numbers can go in on odd days, and those with even plates on even days. Further details will be announced.
Damage to the northern part of the park is extensive, but Sholly said Friday that there is a possibility to in the future open up a section of road between Canyon and Tower, then to Mammoth and Norris to form a “mini northern loop.”
He emphasized it won’t open along with the southern loop as the park will wait to make sure wastewater facilities in Mammoth can handle day use.
“We know we can’t have overnight visitation. It won’t hold it,” Sholly said.
The park is also encouraging visitors to explore other areas outside of Yellowstone. More information is available at https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/nearbyattractions.htm