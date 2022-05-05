Chris Flesch has been named Yellowstone National Park's new chief ranger, the park announced in a news release Thursday.
Flesch is a 17-year veteran of the National Park Service and has served as the deputy chief ranger at Yellowstone since 2019. During his years in that position, Flesch served as the park's COVID-19 incident commander while also providing oversight to law enforcement and emergency medical services, search and rescue and wildland and structural fire programs.
He succeeds Sarah Davis, who retired at the end of April. Flesch is the park's 19th chief ranger, and his appointment began May 1, the release states.
"(Flesch) has shown incredible leadership acumen throughout his career and is one of the best problem solvers and collaborators I've worked with," superintendent Cam Sholly said.
In his new role, Flesch will oversee the office of Visitor and Resource Protection, with a budget of over $14 million and more than 275 employees performing public safety and visitor service roles in the park. Included in those roles are law enforcement and emergency medical services, search and rescue, wildland and structural fire, dispatch, fee collection, special use permitting, corrals and backcountry operations.
Flesch is from Iowa. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from Arizona State University and graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in 2013.
"It is a true honor and privilege to be selected as the next chief ranger of Yellowstone National Park," Flesch said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as the chief ranger during the milestone 150 anniversary year."
The first job Flesch held in the park was as a concession employee at Old Faithful in the summer of 2002, according to a release from the park. During that time, he gained a deep appreciation for the work of law enforcement and emergency medical services staff, the release states.
In 2004, Flesch completed seasonal law enforcement training at Northern Arizona University and started work as a seasonal law enforcement ranger in Yellowstone. From there, he served as the Hall's Crossing district ranger at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, according to the release. Flesch followed that up with roles as a law enforcement specialist and acting chief ranger at Grand Teton National Park.
