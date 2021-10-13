top story Yellowstone National Park breaks its annual visitation record with a few months to go By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now TOP: Visitors walk around the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, June 16. ABOVE: Steam rises from Roaring Mountain on Aug. 13. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Steam rises from Roaring Mountain in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 13, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yellowstone National Park has broken its annual visitation record.So far in 2021, total visitation to the park has already surpassed total visitation to the park through December during Yellowstone’s previous record-busiest year of 2016.Staff have counted over 4.46 million recreation visits to the park so far this year. That's about 200,000 more visits than the total counted in 2016. The park also broke its monthly record for September. Park staff counted over 872,000 recreation visits to Yellowstone National Park this September. That’s a 4% increase in visitation from the park’s previous record-busiest September in 2020.The visitation numbers so far are up 32% from the same period last year, and up 17% from the same period in 2019, officials wrote in a news release.A meteoric rise in visitation to Yellowstone began after officials closed the park's entrances in March 2020 due to the pandemic.Park entrances reopened in the months afterward, and visitation increased — at first slowly, then significantly. September and October 2020 both broke records. The trend continued through 2021, when the park set new visitation records for the months of May, June, July, August and now September. July 2021 was the park’s busiest month on record with around 1,080,000 recreation visits counted.“Never in Yellowstone’s history have we seen such substantial visitation increases in such a short amount of time,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a news release."We will continue working with our teams and partners to develop and implement appropriate short- and long-term actions for managing increasing visitation across the park. My thanks to our teams here for working through a record visitation year, especially with the continued workforce challenges presented by COVID-19,” he said.Back in 2019, Yellowstone National Park developed a visitor use strategy to address the impacts of increasing visitation on park resources, infrastructure, operations, visitor experiences and gateway communities.Officials are concentrating efforts on the park’s most congested areas, including Old Faithful, Midway Geyser Basin, Norris, Canyon rims and Lamar Valley. They’ve launched an electric, automatic shuttle pilot program to test out new transportation technology in the park.In addition, the national park has spent the past two years completing projects to improve transportation infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion and enhance visitor experiences, staff wrote. Those projects have amounted to over $100 million.“Substantial additional investments will continue in 2022 and 2023 in multiple areas of the park as part of funding received from the Great American Outdoors Act,” staff wrote. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Visitation Yellowstone National Park Work Sport Staff Visitor Park September Official Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park breaks its annual visitation record with a few months to go 1 hr ago Montana State University Montana State University launches Chosen Name program 2 hrs ago City Housing, child care dominate Bozeman City Commission candidate forum 2 hrs ago State U.S. to open border for fully vaccinated Canadians in November 2 hrs ago Environment Hunters shoot, kill charging grizzly bear near Gardiner 3 hrs ago City City of Bozeman rescinds drought declaration as summer heat gives way to snow Oct 12, 2021 What to read next Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone National Park breaks its annual visitation record with a few months to go Montana State University Montana State University launches Chosen Name program City Housing, child care dominate Bozeman City Commission candidate forum State U.S. to open border for fully vaccinated Canadians in November Environment Hunters shoot, kill charging grizzly bear near Gardiner City City of Bozeman rescinds drought declaration as summer heat gives way to snow Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Tied for nation high in interceptions, Montana State controlling games with opportunistic defense Posted: 4:09 p.m. Holzer bothers vital to Bozeman, Gallatin defenses as in-town matchup looms Posted: 1:05 p.m. Three Forks forces fifth set in loss to Townsend Posted: 8:15 a.m. Panthers unable to maintain leads in league loss to Billings West Posted: 7:30 a.m. Belgrade soccer swept by Hawks in home finale Posted: Oct. 13, 2021