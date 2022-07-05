For the first time since flood waters damaged the road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs in mid-June, some commercially-guided visitors drove into Yellowstone National Park through its north entrance over the weekend.
Cam Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone, said staff are looking for ways to provide commercial use operators in Gardiner, Livingston and Paradise Valley with opportunities to access the park from the north.
At the same time, it’s essential that they restore vehicle access between Gardiner and Mammoth before winter sets in. To accomplish that, crews are widening and substantially improving Old Gardiner Road at an accelerated pace.
Sholly said around 20,000 tons of material have been dropped on the one-lane road over the last couple weeks, but to get the rest of the work done on time, the park service will need to control access along the road.
Staff checked with 45 commercial use operators from Gardiner, Livingston and Paradise Valley to find out whether any were interested in and able to take clients through Yellowstone’s north gate over the weekend, he said.
This Saturday, 14 wildlife-watching guides and fishing outfitters drove their clients into the park along Old Gardiner Road during an early-morning window. More guides arrived with visitors at select times on Sunday and Monday.
“We’re going to continue to build this system as we go and look at the capacity of the travel windows on that road. Where possible, we’ll get more and more guides with visitors up the road so they can get into the park,” he said.
Sholly said the park is working toward giving guides a better sense of predictability, which will allow them to book tours and have assurance that they’ll be able to access the park at specific times, but that’s still a work in progress.
“The fact that we got any guides in this quickly — in less than three weeks — I think it’s a positive step,” he said.
Cara McGary, owner of Gardiner-based In Our Nature Guiding Services, drove a client into the park from the north on Tuesday, and she said the experience was wonderful, although she missed the familiarity of “a bear jam and people driving poorly.”
While there are a few kinks to work out, McGary said she is extremely grateful for “the rapid pace of improvement and the monumental effort by the park service to try and open things up.”
She pointed out that as the park service works to repair infrastructure and restore access, staff are attempting to balance lots of complicated factors, like local economies, environmental impacts and funding.
“Anything is so much better than nothing, and I have nothing but gratitude,” she said. “I’m really surprised that we have what we have.”
Immediately after floods damaged roads and infrastructure around Gardiner and Yellowstone, many of McGary’s clients started to cancel their tours. Around the same time, the park announced that access through the north entrance likely wouldn’t be restored for another year.
It was a hard situation to accept, but McGary later learned that the administration was working toward restoring some level of access during the summer. It saved her weekend, she said.
When the park service announced that it would accept a limited number of vehicles through the north entrance last weekend, there was a mad dash to get clients, according to McGary.
Many guides weren’t sure what they could do with the opportunity on short notice, but “it was an indication that things are moving in a direction that is positive.” McGary hopes the new system will provide businesses with enough work to stay open through this phase of repairs.
“Everybody is working together and trying their best. Some people are more adversely impacted by this situation than others, but I hope everybody is getting the help that they need,” she said. “Businesses are open and there is a lot to do here. It’s so beautiful right now.”
Emil McCain, owner of Gardiner-based Yellowstone Wild Tours, ran tours through the north entrance of the park on Saturday and Sunday. It went smoothly, and his clients were able to see bears, a wolf and lots of bison.
“The system of being able to access the park via the Old Gardiner Road is 100% critical for businesses to be able to survive this season,” he said. “I’m thankful that the park service created a system that allows critical road work to happen and allows people to move up and down the road at times where it’s not interfering with the road work.”
McCain said many guests are requesting to re-book their tours, and his biggest problem now is figuring out exactly how many vehicles he can take into the park each day.
“There seems to be a huge amount of interest in utilizing the system… The challenge is working with the park to figure out exactly what the capacity is for the road itself and for allowing the construction crew to work at the speed that they need to,” he said.
Billie Taylor, owner of Yellowstone Roughriders, said she has not been able to take clients on horseback riding trips in the park since the floods, as Old Gardiner Road isn’t yet wide enough to handle horse trailers.
Taylor said she’s working with the park service to find solutions, but for now, she is taking clients onto Forest Service land by partnering with an outfitter from Paradise Valley.
Her plan is to do a more local and regional marketing push for her business, then “pray that people come.”
“If I get one reservation a day, if I take one group a day, I’m the happiest, most grateful human on the planet,” she said. “Yellowstone Roughriders is still here, and we want to be here and to show Montana who we are.”