Yellowstone wild
Soda Butte Creek takes out a section of the Northeast Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on June 19.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Yellowstone National Park expanded a closure along its Northeast Entrance Road this Tuesday so contractors can fix damaged sections of the road near Cooke City and Silver Gate.

The Northeast Entrance Road is now closed to pedestrians and cyclists beyond the Warm Creek Trailhead and picnic area, park staff announced in a news release on Tuesday. The barrier lies about 2 miles from Yellowstone’s northeast entrance.

Visitors could previously ride or walk from the northeast entrance of the park to Barronette Meadow — a 6 mile trek. Officials are moving the barrier closer to the entrance to keep people safe while heavy equipment is in the area.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

