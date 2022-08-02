Yellowstone National Park expanded a closure along its Northeast Entrance Road this Tuesday so contractors can fix damaged sections of the road near Cooke City and Silver Gate.
The Northeast Entrance Road is now closed to pedestrians and cyclists beyond the Warm Creek Trailhead and picnic area, park staff announced in a news release on Tuesday. The barrier lies about 2 miles from Yellowstone’s northeast entrance.
Visitors could previously ride or walk from the northeast entrance of the park to Barronette Meadow — a 6 mile trek. Officials are moving the barrier closer to the entrance to keep people safe while heavy equipment is in the area.
People can travel from the park’s northeast entrance to Warm Creek Trailhead by bicycle, as long as they stay on paved roadways. They can also travel along the road by foot to fish or hike in areas that aren’t closed.
Officials estimated that the repairs would be completed by Oct. 15, and vehicle access between the park and Cooke City/Silver Gate will be restored.
“Individuals using the roadway by foot or bicycle should be extremely cautious and expect heavy equipment on the roadways,” staff wrote. “Roadway shoulders are narrow and several curves along the roadway limit visibility.”
After severe floods damaged many park roads on June 13, staff have steadily reopened sections of the park to visitors. They opened Yellowstone’s west, east and south entrances to vehicles on June 22.
At the same time, construction crews have worked quickly to restore access between the park, Gardiner, Cooke City and Silver Gate before winter sets in.
Major repairs are underway along the Northeast Entrance Road, and officials are significantly improving Old Gardiner Road, which is set to reconnect Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner.