Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel

Officials are delaying the spring opening of Yellowstone National Park’s historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel past the original April 28 projection. 

Officials are delaying the spring opening of Yellowstone National Park’s historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel.

Visitors can still enjoy the hotel’s gift shop, coffee and beverage services and lobby beginning on April 28, the park announced on Thursday.

Contractors have been constructing a temporary wastewater treatment system that’s capable of supporting full operations at the hotel, but this winter’s robust snowpack and cold temperatures have slowed their work down, park staff wrote in a news release.


