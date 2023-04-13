Officials are delaying the spring opening of Yellowstone National Park’s historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel.
Visitors can still enjoy the hotel’s gift shop, coffee and beverage services and lobby beginning on April 28, the park announced on Thursday.
Contractors have been constructing a temporary wastewater treatment system that’s capable of supporting full operations at the hotel, but this winter’s robust snowpack and cold temperatures have slowed their work down, park staff wrote in a news release.
Because of the conditions, the park’s new system won’t be operational by April 28 — the date when the Mammoth Hotel was originally scheduled to open. Until the construction is complete, overnight guests won’t be able to stay there.
“The park is working closely with contractors to complete the project as quickly as possible,” Yellowstone staff wrote. “The hotel dining room and Terrace Grill will be temporarily closed and regularly scheduled tours departing from Mammoth Hotel will not be available.”
On June 13, 2022, rain fell on snow in the mountains around Yellowstone, prompting 500-year floods that ruptured a sewer line adjacent to the park’s North Entrance Road. The pipe was there to carry wastewater from Mammoth Hot Springs to a sewage treatment plant in the town of Gardiner.
The ponds were used between the 1930s and 1960s, and since last year’s flooding, officials have relied on the old system to support summer day-use visitation and limited services around Mammoth Hot Springs.
They are working on getting a new temporary system built and ensure it can handle the additional use from the iconic hotel. Officials wrote that “it’s important that the system is fully functional, safe and meets required environmental standards.”
By April 28, visitors will be able to take advantage of all other services in Mammoth Hot Springs, including the Albright Visitor Center, the general store, the post office, the medical clinic and the gas station.
The Mammoth Campground, however, won’t be opened until the new wastewater treatment system goes online. The area closed just after the flooding, and it remains closed due to the lack of an outlet for wastewater.
All other Yellowstone National Park Lodges properties are poised to open as scheduled. Other visitor accommodations are opening earlier than normal, since the park wants to offset the inconveniences related to the hotel closure.
People who previously had reservations to stay at the hotel will have opportunities to rebook their stays at other Yellowstone National Park Lodges properties, based on available space.