MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — Pat Moran loves her new home in Yellowstone National Park. She shares the two-bedroom modular house with a roommate, and she enjoys spending time outside on the front porch. She insisted on setting up some chairs there.
Moran works at Yellowstone’s Central Fee Office, and she’s one of several employees who just moved into new modular homes at the YACC Camp around Mammoth Hot Springs. The houses replaced 30- to 40-year-old trailers that were poorly maintained and served seasonal employees.
“I think this site is symbolic of the past and the future — the past being a place we don’t want to have for our employees ever again, and the future being what can happen when a team like you come together,” Superintendent Cam Sholly told a group of staff members on Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, Sholly and other project leaders cut a white ribbon at the front of the new cluster of modular homes near Mammoth Hot Springs.
Work to construct and install 20 two-bedroom modulars and 12 one-bedroom modulars at the YACC Camp in Mammoth was one step in a multimillion-dollar effort to improve employee housing in and around the world’s first national park.
“If we want to do a better job from a workforce recruitment and retention standpoint, it’s a buyer’s market out there, and there are lots of jobs all over the country,” Sholly said. “Where people live is pretty important to the decisions they make in relation to where they work.”
There are four goals in the park’s overall strategy to improve employee housing. First, officials want to replace all outdated trailers with high-quality modular cabins. In 2020, they were awarded $20 million in contracts to aid in that effort.
Workers have finished constructing the houses at Mammoth, and staff are also moving into 10 new modular homes at Old Faithful. Two more modular homes have been installed at Bechler, and 21 more are being built near Yellowstone Lake and West Yellowstone, Sholly said.
Project manager Kyle Stone said all the units at Mammoth are ADA-accessible, highly energy-efficient and have fire suppression systems. “In less than two years, we delivered 44 homes across the park,” he said.
“We probably couldn’t have had a more difficult two-year period of time to try to do something like this,” he said.
At Mammoth, project leaders dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, material backlogs and a mess of decades-old underground utilities.
The second goal in the park’s employee housing strategy is to improve the condition of non-trailer and non-historic housing units. Officials have been making progress on that initiative, Sholly said.
There are about 450 housing units for Yellowstone’s employees, and many have not been improved since the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Of the total housing inventory in the park, about 40% has been improved in the last three years, according to Sholly.
The third goal in the park’s employee housing strategy is to rehabilitate deteriorating historic homes. The passage of the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020 has made that possible.
Park officials received $22 million in funding to rehabilitate Fort Yellowstone and another $21 million to rehabilitate the historic Laurel Dorm near the Old Faithful Inn. The two historic preservation projects are among the largest approved in the country.
Officials have made less progress on the fourth goal in the employee housing strategy — to address the lack of housing capacity in gateway towns around the park. Solving that issue is essential for recruiting and retaining a high-quality team of employees, especially as visitation continues to increase, Sholly said.
“If you don’t have housing for a wildlife biologist, or a budget analyst or a paramedic, or law enforcement, or people who are cleaning the bathroom and emptying the trash, then you have a significant problem with your ability to operate the entire park,” he said.
Mary Wilson, north district ranger for interpretation, said a different ranger who has worked in the national park for several seasons was assigned a one-bedroom modular home in Mammoth. When she walked inside for the first time, she started to cry.
“She walked in and she said, ‘Oh my god, there’s a dishwasher,’” Wilson said. “She was in tears. I think that shows how important this is to the seasonals.”