Yellowstone National Park’s iconic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will not open to overnight guests this winter because of lingering damage to the area’s wastewater treatment system, park officials announced this week.
The hotel closed to overnight guests this summer following massive flooding in the park on June 13, and it will remain closed this winter as work to build a new wastewater treatment system continues. Officials expect the closure will last through March 2023.
Food services will not be available at the hotel this winter, but its gift shop, coffee and beverage service, lobby, and ski shop will be open to visitors. Regularly scheduled tours and snowcoach services between Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful and other areas will be available.
Rick Hoeninghausen, director of sales and marketing for Yellowstone National Park Lodges, said that guests can rebook their stays for the winter of 2023-2024 through the regular reservation-setting process, which opens to the public on Dec. 5.
People who organized vacation packages around staying at the hotel this winter, with meals and lodging included in their itineraries, will have an opportunity to rebook their stays in advance, he said.
Morgan Warthin, a spokesperson for the park, wrote in an email that staff originally sought to get a temporary wastewater treatment system built by Dec. 1, but due to recent winter weather and difficulty in procuring the necessary materials, they now expect that project will be completed in February.
“The park is diligently working on multiple short and long-term solutions to restore full service to Mammoth,” she wrote.
In the meantime, workers are building two new percolating ponds that officials expect will operate effectively in the winter, Warthin wrote.
Spring was unusually cold and wet this year, and when rain fell on snow in the mountains around Yellowstone on June 13, a 500-year flood ensued.
The rising floodwaters washed out road segments at the north and northeast ends of the park, prompted the evacuation of thousands of visitors and damaged infrastructure, including a sewer line that ran along the park’s North Entrance Road.
That pipe carried wastewater from Mammoth Hot Springs to a sewage treatment plant in the gateway town of Gardiner. After it ruptured, approximately 200,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed into the Gardner River, according to Warthin.
Park staff rallied to stop the leakage, and within 48 hours, they solved the problem by rerouting the wastewater into old percolator ponds within the Mammoth Hot Springs area. The ponds were last used in the 1930s and 1960s.
Warthin wrote that the park is confident that construction of the new wastewater treatment system will be complete by February, and it will be large enough to handle the roughly 350,000-gallons of wastewater per day that’s produced in the summertime.
When the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel closed to overnight guests, the levels dropped by about 75,000 to 100,000 gallons of wastewater per day, according to Warthin.
Park officials are still addressing the wastewater treatment issues, but they’ve already made significant strides in fixing damaged roads and restoring access between gateway towns and Yellowstone’s interior.
Earlier this month, employees, contractors and others celebrated the grand opening of a widened and paved Old Gardiner Road, which now directs visitors from the park’s northern entrance in Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs.
In mid-October, workers also finished fixing the park’s Northeast Entrance Road, which connects Cooke City and Silver Gate with the interior of the park. Five sections of the route had been washed out.
