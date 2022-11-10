Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel
The Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will stay closed this winter.

Yellowstone National Park’s iconic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will not open to overnight guests this winter because of lingering damage to the area’s wastewater treatment system, park officials announced this week.

The hotel closed to overnight guests this summer following massive flooding in the park on June 13, and it will remain closed this winter as work to build a new wastewater treatment system continues. Officials expect the closure will last through March 2023.

Food services will not be available at the hotel this winter, but its gift shop, coffee and beverage service, lobby, and ski shop will be open to visitors. Regularly scheduled tours and snowcoach services between Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful and other areas will be available.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

