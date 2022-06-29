A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.
The bison gored the man near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful, according to a press release from the park.
The man was walking with his family when the bull charged the group. The group did not leave the area and the bull continued to charge, goring the man.
The man was taken by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with an injured arm, according to the release.
This incident remains under investigation, the release said, and there is no additional information to share.
A video posted on social media on Tuesday showed a bison charging a family of four. The bison charges a child. The video shows a man jumping forward and grabbing the child out of the way, as the bison hooks the man’s arm.
The family runs off and the bison approaches another tourist who is walking along the boardwalk. That person deploys what appears to be an orange cloud of bear spray.
A spokesperson with the park confirmed Wednesday that the video depicted the Monday incident.
This is the second bison goring in Yellowstone National Park this year. In May, a 25-year-old woman from Ohio was tossed in the air and gored by a bison on a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, north of Old Faithful after coming within 10 feet of the animal.
The woman suffered injuries and was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, but the goring was not fatal.
Park regulations require that people stay at least 25 years away from all large animals — including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
Bison are responsible for more injuries in the park than any other animal, and can run three times as fast as people, according to the park.
