Yellowstone flood flyover
Erosion from flooding approaches a section of Northeast Entrance Road next the Lamar River in Yellowstone National Park on June 19.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Road work that’s meant to restore access between Yellowstone National Park and the gateway towns to its north and northeast is expected to wrap up by mid-October, officials announced on Wednesday morning.

After a 500-year flood event damaged roads and infrastructure around the park in mid-June, crews have been repairing sections of the Northeast Entrance Road and conducting major improvements along Old Gardiner Road.

The work is intended to temporarily restore vehicle access between Gardiner, Cooke City/Silver Gate and Yellowstone’s interior while park officials look toward long-term solutions.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

