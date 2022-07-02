Yellowstone National Park is 93% open not even three weeks after devastating floods caused a temporary park-wide closure, but the park’s surprising progress is affecting Montana’s gateway towns differently.
On Saturday, the park reopened the northern loop to visitors. The north and northeast entrances are still closed, but the majority of the park is now accessible through the southern entrances. The park also lifted the alternating license plate system, meaning any car can access the park through the open gates on any day.
For business owners in West Yellowstone, that means cancellations are slowing down and reservations are picking back up, though some feel uncertain about what the rest of the summer may bring. But a reopened northern loop doesn’t mean much for Gardiner and Cooke City — both gateway towns are facing indefinite entrance closures.
Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said during a Thursday conference call with West Yellowstone that he was optimistic tourism would rebound given some time, and gave the COVID-19 closure's impact on tourism as an example.
“Everyone was predicting it was going to be a complete disaster and it was a slow start,” Sholly said. “But then it took off starting in mid-July especially.”
Sholly said about four weeks after gates reopened following the COVID-19 closure in 2020, tourism was roughly 40 to 60% of normal. After five weeks, visitation was more or less average.
Despite Saturday’s opening, the northern entrance and northeast entrance roads remain closed. Sholly said during a community call with Gardiner residents on Wednesday that the park was working to open as much traffic to the northern gateway communities as possible.
The main road that connected Gardiner to the park was washed out in a handful of places during the flooding and rainfalls. The park is assessing how to rebuild that roadway.
In the meantime, the park is prioritizing repairs to the Old Gardiner Road, an access road that runs between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner, including widening it to eventually hold paved, two-lane traffic possibly by October.
A construction crew was diverted from a scheduled project near Old Faithful to the project that will reconnect Gardiner with Mammoth and good progress has already been made on widening and graveling the road, Sholly said.
Starting Saturday, limited access for visitors using commercial guides will be allowed on Old Gardiner Road.
Emil McCain, owner of Yellowstone Wild Tours, said Thursday’s news felt like a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
That relief has been somewhat tempered.
“The catch is that the north entrance is limited and whether that access will be enough to keep the economy viable,” he said.
The park is still evaluating how many guided tour vehicles will be able to go through the park, with an initial limit of 30 to 35 vehicles, McCain said.
“It’s a fraction of what our local guiding companies could potentially be doing,” McCain said. “My company alone could take six vehicles per day and I’m one of 42 guiding companies between Gardiner and Livingston.”
McCain had reservations lined up for Saturday and said calls booking trips are starting to trickle in. After two weeks of fielding cancellations, McCain said he feels honored to be able to take visitors into the park again.
For Mike Lagodny, the owner of Montana Yellowstone Tours, taking any guided tours through the park is a positive.
While much is still uncertain, Lagodny worried too many visitors have written off Gardiner and Yellowstone as closed for the season.
“If this year doesn’t go well, I might not be here next year,” he said.
Lagodny’s business and much of the town's economy almost solely rely on tourism dollars from the millions of park visitors who come through each year.
With limited access to the park still, McCain said Gardiner businesses will have to get resourceful to make up for lost visitation.
“We’re all networking right now to figure out creative ways we can partner with each other so that it’s not just the guiding industry that benefits here,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out ways to fill up hotel rooms, fill up tables at restaurants with folks coming out on our tours.”
Part of that is stressing how much Gardiner has to offer — regardless of the park.
“You don’t need Yellowstone to do stuff in Gardiner,” Lagodny said. “There are so many lesser-known places in that area you can come to.”
But Gardiner for the most part is still fairly quiet, said Jeremy Baker, the owner of Grizzly Grille.
Baker shut his restaurant down for 10 days and reopened five days ago, he said. He estimates he lost about $30,000 in revenue this June compared to June 2021.
But tourism traffic is slowly picking up in Gardiner, Baker said, and with some promise the Old Gardiner Road could be open to traffic by next summer he’s feeling better.
“I’m feeling more optimistic,” he said. “... We’re just hoping that people will start supporting the smaller, local businesses.”
In Cooke City, some business owners are reporting they're doing an eighth to a quarter of the daily sales they would normally, with no signs of improvement.
The northeast entrance road from Cooke City/Silver Gate through the Lamar Valley is heavily damaged in four places, Sholly has said, and there is no obvious, immediate temporary solution like the Old Gardiner Road.
To make matters worse, a portion of the Beartooth Highway is closed for repairs east of Cooke City.
Scott Denniston at the Beartooth Cafe said he is doing about a quarter of his normal business, and had to layoff eight of his staff members. Some locals from Billings and Cody have made the trip to support businesses in town, Denniston said.
“But … we’re not a loop anymore so we’re kind of a dead end town,” Denniston said.
Troy Wilson, who owns the Cooke City General Store and is also the fire chief, said he is doing about $1,000 in business a day, when normally he would be doing about $5,000. He’s already eying how many days are left in summer that he has to make up for the inventory he already has in store.
Wilson said he expects some uptick in traffic when the Beartooth opens fully, but not enough to save the summer season.
“It's pretty bleak, it's definitely a ghost town here,” Wilson said. “When a car goes by you go, ‘Oh there’s traffic,’ and then you go ‘Oh no, I know that person.’”
Residents of the northern gateways are still uncertain about access to the park, but West Yellowstone’s residents are looking forward to more visitors coming their way.
The announcement that Yellowstone National Park’s north loop would reopen to traffic on Saturday was a relief for many business owners who’ve been suffering financial losses in West Yellowstone.
Morgan Mauer, manager of the 1872 Inn, said that when park officials closed Yellowstone’s entrances in response to the severe flooding on June 13, it decimated his business.
“We normally operate at 100% occupancy, and all of a sudden we had nothing,” Mauer said. “It was very stressful and hectic and not very fun.”
On June 22, when Yellowstone partially reopened its west, south and east entrances on a limited basis, many tourists who Mauer connected with still believed the entire park was closed and all of Montana was underwater.
Staff at the inn reached out to every person who made a reservation through the rest of the summer and informed them that things are operating normally in West Yellowstone and the park. But Mauer thinks there is still a lot of misinformation nationwide.
Garrett Ostler, owner of the Madison Hotel, the oldest-operating hotel in West Yellowstone, said he’s happy to see that access to Mammoth is restored.
Since the hotel began operating in 1912, Ostler and its previous owners have gone through all sorts of disasters, from the 1988 fires to government shutdowns to the COVID-19 pandemic and now, the 2022 floods.
“We’re almost getting used to it, but getting hit by a natural disaster is a gut punch for everybody,” he said.
Ostler said that even though the flood waters devastated Cooke City, Gardiner and Red Lodge but spared West Yellowstone, related closures and lingering misconceptions have changed the town’s economy.
Many visitors don’t seem to understand that three out of the five gates to Yellowstone are open, accessible and uncrowded, and despite the park’s partial reopening on June 22, bookings at the Madison Hotel are still not trending in a positive direction, Mauer said.
“It’s a ghost town here, and without hard, firm dates on a calendar to plan family vacations, people won’t come back to the park with only 50% opportunity,” Mauer said. “I can’t wait to have gridlock in town again.”
Mauer said that park staff have done a miraculous job of putting in an emergency road to keep Mammoth open and making sure Yellowstone is safe for visitors. Now that the northern loop is fully open, he hopes that customers will follow.
“West Yellowstone has never been affected by flood waters. The park being closed caused some interruptions and confused guests, but we’re open, ready and staffed to serve you,” Mauer said. “Coming here allows you to have access to Yellowstone, and it allows us to support (recovery) efforts in Gardiner, Red Lodge and Cooke City.”
Katrina Wiese, president and CEO of Destination Yellowstone, said the entire town is excited to get 93% of roads open in the park, and people very much appreciate everything that Sholly’s team has done.
“We have seen many of the cancellations stop. Our bookings have not started out as robust as we had hoped. But with the reopening of the northern loop and the suspension of the ALP system, we’re just looking forward to having visitors back and enjoying our great community,” she said.