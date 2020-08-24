A lightning-caused fire has burned an estimated 600 acres near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.
The Lone Star fire was discovered Saturday about 3 miles south of Old Faithful.
Park officials say the fire is not burning toward the developed area around the famous geyser, but crews are taking steps to protect historic buildings in the area, said fire spokesperson Rebecca Roland. She added that crews are also taking steps to protect a cabin on Shoshone Lake.
Roland said the fire has been designated for suppression because of its proximity to Old Faithful. That means crews will try to stop any progress toward the developed area.
Calm weather kept the fire from going too crazy on Monday, according to Roland. She said a cooling trend is expected over the next few days, will help crews keep the fire under control.
Firefighters and an incident management team arrived at the park on Monday to take over, Roland said. More resources have been ordered, but Roland couldn't say what those were.
Smoke from the fire forced the closure of a major road in the southern part of the park. The road from Old Faithful to West Thumb — the western edge of Yellowstone Lake — has been closed since Sunday.
Backcountry campsite and trail closures are also in effect around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser.
This story was updated at about 2 p.m. to reflect a new size estimate and other information. It will be updated again when new information is available.
