Robyn Rofkar, an employee at the Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center, talks with Fred and Patricia Cornelious, from Bozeman, about the Shoshone people at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Rose Williamson, a Crow artist and entrepreneur, shows guests a phone case she made for herself from rawhide at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Thirteen teepees make up the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
The All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, sits in view of the Madison River on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Works of art are displayed outside the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Grasshoppers rest on the wall of a canvas teepee at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Beaded earrings, made by Crow artist Rose Williamson, are displayed at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Rose Williamson, a Crow artist and businesswoman, talks about her heritage to guests at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
The Madison River flows away from the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
People gather in front of the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
People look inside a teepee at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
The sky is visible through the top of a teepee at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
People mingle around at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Robyn Rofkar, an employee at the Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center, talks with Fred and Patricia Cornelious, from Bozeman, about the Shoshone people at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Rose Williamson, a Crow artist and entrepreneur, shows guests a phone case she made for herself from rawhide at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Thirteen teepees make up the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
The All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, sits in view of the Madison River on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Works of art are displayed outside the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Grasshoppers rest on the wall of a canvas teepee at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Beaded earrings, made by Crow artist Rose Williamson, are displayed at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
Rose Williamson, a Crow artist and businesswoman, talks about her heritage to guests at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
The Madison River flows away from the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
People gather in front of the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
People look inside a teepee at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
The sky is visible through the top of a teepee at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
People mingle around at the All Nations Teepee Village, an installation by Shane Doyle as part of Mountain Time Art's Yellowstone Revealed project, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Yellowstone Revealed is a series of projects by an inter-tribal group of Indigenous artists and scholars presented in Yellowstone National Park to encourage understanding of the Indigenous history in the area.
MADISON JUNCTION — Driving from West Yellowstone into Yellowstone National Park, a series of teepees could be seen rising up along the Madison River near the junction this week.
The All Nations Teepee Village is part of Yellowstone Revealed, a series of art and place-based projects designed by tribal nations and Mountain Time Arts. It coincided with the park’s 150th anniversary.
The projects and art performances started Aug. 17 and end on Sunday. They were designed to highlight and celebrate the historic and continued presence of Indigenous people in the Yellowstone area, according to organizers.
Organizers said they were hopeful it would mark a new era of Indigenous inclusion and representation moving forward.
Dr. Emerson Bull Chief, a member of the Crow Nation, helped create and organize the teepee village, which represents the tribal nations with ancestral connections to the region.
“To see the teepees as you’re coming up is beautiful,” he said. “You suddenly look across and you see those teepees. It’s what it probably looked like 151 years ago.”
Bull Chief said he hoped the projects helped people realize Indigenous people have been around before the park’s creation 150 years ago.
“Native Americans were part of the landscape here. They weren’t part of the park creation, but we are here and now to have the teepees here, to have Native Americans here to tell their stories is important,” Bull Chief said.
While most places in the area are known by their European names, the Indigenous people had their own names for the places here, Bull Chief said.
“Native Americans have been a part of the landscape and we continue to be part of the landscape,” he said. “(Indigenous names) are not recognized but they should be, to have that understanding that we are part of it.”
The All Nations Teepee Village, organized by Bull Chief and Shane Doyle, had a steady stream of people stopping at the Madison Junction area, and doubled the number of visitors to the site, according to organizers.
“Visitors coming are interested in what’s going on,” Bull Chief said.
Robyn Rofkar was sitting in front of a teepee representing the Eastern Shoshone. She was speaking with a group of about seven visitors and answering their questions.
“Shoshone lived here for 10,000 plus years,” Rofkar said.
Rofkar, who works at the Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center in Fort Washakie, Wyoming, said she wants people to know that the area of Yellowstone has always been a special place for Indigenous people and continues to be one.
“We’re still around,” Rofkar said. “A lot of people think Indians went extinct or got killed off. We’re still around, just keeping up with the modern culture and trying to keep our traditions and history as well.”
Rofkar said she’s traveled to Yellowstone since she was young but people she knows in Fort Washakie have never been to the area.
“Some didn’t feel really welcome,” she said.
Rofkar said she’s hopeful there will be a renewed focus on highlighting the Indigenous history of the area and the continued importance in their cultures. She would like to see that work include Sheepeater Cliffs, where she recently visited. She was disappointed to only see one small sign mentioning the importance of the area for Indigenous peoples.
Fred and Patricia Cornelious, who were visiting from Bozeman, said there were only a few places in the park that highlighted Indigenous history or knowledge.
“There must be a lot more stories here to be told that we’re only hearing a white man’s side of it,” Fred said. “I always thought the establishment of a national park was good, but you had to make the people move that were there. So, who is this national park really for?”
Patricia said she would like to see a change moving forward.
“I’ll look in the future to see new displays and roadside exhibits reflecting the Indigenous people that were here. That’s what I want to see,” she said.
Mary Ellen Strom, a co-founder of Mountain Time Arts, said the planning for Yellowstone Revealed has been ongoing for the last year and a half. It included four three-day retreats with a group of Indigenous scholars that represented some of the 27 tribes that have ancestral relationships to the park.
“Indigenous people from numerous tribes have been in this region for many thousands of years,” Strom said. “For the 150th anniversary it was important to really foreground Indigenous presence in the park. They’ve always been here and they’re still here.”
Strom said Mountain Time Arts worked with Indigenous archaeologists, historians, tribal elders, cultural ambassadors and knowledge keepers to create the teepee village and to share information with the public.
Other artists and events included interpretive hikes showcasing Indigenous environmental stewardship by Dean Nicolai and Tim Ryan, a mother-daughter dance with moving buffalo sculptures made from willow branches by Pattie Baldes, performance by Apsáalooke rapper Supaman, and seven lighted teepees in Gardiner
“My favorite part is the learning and the world shifting I see happening. This is an incredibly historic event that foregrounds Indigenous presence, Indigenous knowledge and Indigenous art. Hopefully it will help shape the future of the park,” Strom said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.