MADISON JUNCTION — Driving from West Yellowstone into Yellowstone National Park, a series of teepees could be seen rising up along the Madison River near the junction this week.

The All Nations Teepee Village is part of Yellowstone Revealed, a series of art and place-based projects designed by tribal nations and Mountain Time Arts. It coincided with the park’s 150th anniversary.

The projects and art performances started Aug. 17 and end on Sunday. They were designed to highlight and celebrate the historic and continued presence of Indigenous people in the Yellowstone area, according to organizers.

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

