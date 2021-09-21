Washington man found dead along the shore of Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone; search continues for second man By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Sep 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Authorities in Yellowstone National Park this week recovered the body of a missing 67-year-old Washington man along the shore of Shoshone Lake, officials announced Tuesday.Search and rescue crews found the body of Mark O’Neill on Monday along the east shore of Shoshone Lake in the southwestern corner of Yellowstone National Park, according to a news release.O’Neill was from Chimacum, Washington. He was a former National Park Service employee and had gone on a four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake with his 74-year-old half-brother Kim Crumbo, park officials wrote. Crews are still searching for Crumbo.Crumbo, who is from Ogden, Utah, is a former Navy Seal and a retired National Park Service employee. A family member reported that the two men were overdue from their backcountry trip on Sunday, park officials wrote. Search and rescue crews that day discovered a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake. They also found a canoe, paddle, personal flotation device and other personal belongings on the lake’s eastern shore, according to the park.Ten crew members spent Tuesday searching the area for Crumbo on foot, according to the park. Grand Teton National Park interagency ship and crew were helping with air operations.The average year-round temperature of Shoshone Lake — the second-largest lake in Yellowstone — is about 48 degrees, according to the park. At this temperature, the park estimates that people can survive in water between 20 and 30 minutes.Park officials said in the release that they could not comment further but would provide updates "when appropriate to do so." They also urged the public to keep their distance from law enforcement personnel, equipment and vehicles as the search and investigation continue. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shoshone Lake Kim Crumbo City Planning Hydrography Aeronautics Fleet Official Yellowstone Mark O'neill Shore Backcountry Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Death Café in Livingston provides a space to talk about mortality 22 hrs ago Politics Montanans weigh in on possible new U.S. House districts 23 hrs ago Politics Lobbyist spending reached nearly $7 million during 2021 session 23 hrs ago Environment Snow blankets Big Sky and West Yellowstone, but warmer and drier weather is on its way Sep 20, 2021 City Finding a home: Community prevails at Bozeman Pond, despite misconceptions Sep 18, 2021 News Free entry for Museum Day draws kids, families to Museum of the Rockies Sep 18, 2021 What to read next News Death Café in Livingston provides a space to talk about mortality Politics Montanans weigh in on possible new U.S. House districts Politics Lobbyist spending reached nearly $7 million during 2021 session Environment Snow blankets Big Sky and West Yellowstone, but warmer and drier weather is on its way City Finding a home: Community prevails at Bozeman Pond, despite misconceptions News Free entry for Museum Day draws kids, families to Museum of the Rockies Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman drought conditions worsen, reservoir levels holding Posted: Sep. 18, 2021 $4.5M federal grant awarded to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Posted: Sep. 18, 2021 Whitefish kill reported on upper Yellowstone River in suspected PKD outbreak Posted: Sep. 17, 2021 Editorial: The ever-increasing pressure on Yellowstone National Park Posted: Sep. 17, 2021 YNP concessions worker sustains burns at Old Faithful Posted: Sep. 16, 2021