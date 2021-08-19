Visits to Yellowstone top 1 million in July; set monthly visitation record By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 19, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Park visitors photograph Roaring Mountain in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 13, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save July was Yellowstone National Park’s busiest month on record, officials announced on Thursday.The numbers for the first time in a single month exceeded 1 million, landing at just under 1,081,000 visits. Recreation visits were up 15% from counts in 2019, according to the park.“Increases to Yellowstone’s visitation have accelerated rapidly over the past 12 months and we continue to be on pace to set record numbers for 2021,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a news release. The total number of recreation visits to the park this year has soared beyond 2.66 million, according to officials. The counts show a 19% increase from total recreation visits counted through July 2019.“We are actively developing defensible short and long-term solutions, with our partners, which focus on protection of park resources, improving visitor experience, and considering impacts on park staffing, infrastructure and our gateway communities and regional economies,” Sholly said in the news release.Yellowstone’s entrances were closed to visitors in May 2020 amid the pandemic. As entrances slowly opened in the months following, so did visitation.The uptick started out gradual, but began to spike in August. The month was the park’s second-busiest August on record. September and October turned out to be the park’s busiest on record. The trend continued in 2021. The park set a visitation record for the month of May, logging an 11% increase from May, 2019.June was no different. It was the park’s busiest June on record, up 16% from the previous record in June 2016.July is typically the park’s busiest month, but it has never topped 1 million before. It got close in July 2016, when the park recored more than 995,000 visits.Due to increasing visitation, Yellowstone is exploring new public transportation options.The park launched two electric, low-speed automated shuttles in Canyon Village this June as part of a pilot project to see how the technology functions in a national park setting.U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Yellowstone National Park last Friday to discuss infrastructure investments in the national park system. She praised the park’s investments in the fleet of driverless shuttles.Sholly said last Friday that park staff have been working to ensure visitors have quality experiences while protecting the park’s resources. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Tags Yellowstone Park Record Visit July Sport Economics Transports Work Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. 