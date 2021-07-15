This June was Yellowstone National Park’s busiest on record, with recreation visits up 12% from the previous record in June 2016, officials announced on Thursday.
Park staff reported that there were nearly 939,000 recreation visits to Yellowstone in June 2021. It’s the first time the month has topped 900,000, and it’s a 64% jump from around 573,000 visits in June 2020.
It was a 20% increase from the approximately 782,000 visits in June 2019.
In 2021, Yellowstone has seen nearly 1.59 million recreation visits through the first half of the year — 17% more than in 2019 through the month of June, according to staff.
Cam Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone, said officials are trying to find ways to address the impacts of growing visitation on resources, staffing, infrastructure, visitor experiences and gateway towns. The pilot project is part of that effort.
“If you look at last year, even though we were closed, even though we were in the midst of a pandemic, we had the second-busiest August on record, we had the first-busiest September and October on record, and then this year we’ve already had the busiest April (on record),” Sholly said at the launch in June.
July is typically the park’s busiest month. In 2016, it came within 5,000 visits of topping 1 million for the month.
