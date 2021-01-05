A Utah man pleaded guilty Monday to charges of damaging archeological resources and federal property after he was found digging for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in a historic cemetery in Yellowstone National Park.
Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, pleaded guilty to two charges Monday. One count was for trafficking in archeological resources. The other was for injury or depredation of United States property.
Craythorn was found digging in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery near Mammoth Hot Springs between Oct. 1, 2019, and May 24, 2020, according to the Department of Justice. Officials reported he’d been digging for treasure buried by Forrest Fenn — an author and art dealer from Santa Fe who announced in 2010 that he’d buried gold and jewels worth around $2 million somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.
The charges against Craythorn carry maximum penalties totaling up to $270,000 in fines and up to 12 years of imprisonment. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl accepted Craythorn’s plea. The sentencing is scheduled for March 17, 2021, in Casper, Wyoming.
“The hunt for the Forrest Fenn treasure was often viewed as a harmless diversion, but in this case it led to substantial damage to important public resources,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen. “The Defendant let his quest for discovery override respect for the law.”
The Fenn treasure drew a large following and inspired treasure hunters to search for it across the West. His memoir “The Thrill of the Chase” included a 24-line poem with clues for finding the chest.
Multiple people died searching for the treasure. Jeff Murphy, a 53-year-old man from Chicago, died after falling off Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone. Another treasure hunter from Indiana was rescued after illegally rappelling down the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone.
A medical student from Michigan solved Fenn’s poem this summer, the New York Times reported in December. He’d found the chest stashed away somewhere in Wyoming. Fenn died of natural causes on Sept. 7.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.