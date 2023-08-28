A Montana Historical Society project is making widely available thousands of unique, old photographs showing the early history of Yellowstone, Montana and the transcontinental railroad.
The Historical Society has a collection of Haynes photos, from F. Jay Haynes’ early days in the late 19th century through to the work of his son, Jack. The historical society is digitizing Haynes’ work, taking glass plate images stored in Helena and putting the photos online for anyone to see.
The collection includes the senior Haynes’ work photographing the Northern Pacific Railway as it was built from the Midwest through to the West Coast, said Jeff Malcomson, the group’s photograph archives manager.
“Some people may call it a regional collection, it’s really a national collection,” Malcomson said. “It has been a well known collection but not too many people can get access to it, you had to come to Helena to access the photos.”
The historical society bought the collection in the early 1980s.
The society has about 40,000 Haynes photos, Malcomson said, 9,000 of which are glass plate negatives. Of those, about 6,000 are unique photographs. They have digitized just over 3,000 of those so far and are working to digitize the remaining glass plates.
“(This) is really opening up a lot of photos that haven’t really been viewed by very many people,” Malcomson said.
Haynes was following the railroad west when he reached Montana and Yellowstone National Park. Eventually, Haynes became Yellowstone’s official photographer, capturing the natural glory — and early infrastructure — of America’s first national park.
“He saw a great deal of the early history of Montana and photographed it, so it is a big deal …. and any Western historian who knows anything about the history of the American West and his photos will bring his name up,” said Lee Whittlesey, a local historian and author who worked as the park’s historian for years. “The Haynes collection is really a monumental deal in the history of the United States.”
Haynes’ collection is also important because of its scope — he wasn’t just capturing the highlights of the park and the other places he visited, but also the details.
His collection includes similar views, but taken from different perspectives and at different times, said Anne Foster, Yellowstone’s archivist. Looking at the collection as a whole, then, can give researchers a much more detailed view of park history.
“He took photographs year after year, so you can see changes in various features in the park and of various buildings in the park,” Foster said. “You can really see the story of the park. As the infrastructure within the park, the buildings and the roads, started to grow from the 1880s on you can see that happening because it’s all together in one place.”
Whittlesey said Haynes’ Yellowstone photos are “unparalleled.” The digitization process opens up a whole new world, Whittlesey said, since people can now zoom in on different parts of the photos and get a clear view.
As a professional historian, Whittlesey said the images are “worth their weight in gold” to him.
“Today you scan it, and blow it up 100 times and you can see dogs and cats lying around on the street, and you can see people’s total faces and their hair styles and their eyes,” Whittlesey said. “It’s like magic when you look at those photographs.”
Preservation is another aim of the project — since the photos are on physical glass plates, an event like an earthquake could cause serious damage. Malcomson said they’ve also been surveying the condition of the glass plates as they’ve gone through and scanned them. Most are in good shape for their age — many well over 100 years old.
“It’s impressive to hold a plate that old that doesn’t seem that old,” Malcomson said. “That’s why we want to capture them in the state that they are in now, before the next 100 years maybe does more damage.”
The digitized photos are available on the historical society’s portal: mtmemory.org, and can be found by searching for “Haynes Foundation Photograph Collection” under images.
There are photos of the railroad being built over Bozeman pass, and one from 1894 shows a view of Bozeman looking southwest. There is a house in the foreground, with a grocer’s cart outside of it. A street with telephone lines stretches towards town — believed to be North Church Avenue, with Bozeman Creek and mountains in the background.
Another shows Beehive Geyser erupting in 1883. Groups of people watch, some on horses, and one person is set up with a painting propped up by a chair. Another shows a campsite near Yellowstone Lake in 1882, with dead game birds and fish piled up for eating.
There are photos of Canyon Hotel, early park leadership, shots of the Missouri River near present-day Great Falls, a cattle roundup near Miles City, among, literally, thousands more.
Though the photos themselves are a treasure trove, Malcomson said they also show a lot about the man himself, which they are hoping spurs more attention to his work.
“There needs to be more work done on Haynes,” Malcomson said. “We hope that renewing and making this large of a collection available online will stimulate more attention and get some grad students somewhere interested — or just people in general.”
