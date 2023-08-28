Let the news come to you

A Montana Historical Society project is making widely available thousands of unique, old photographs showing the early history of Yellowstone, Montana and the transcontinental railroad.

The Historical Society has a collection of Haynes photos, from F. Jay Haynes’ early days in the late 19th century through to the work of his son, Jack. The historical society is digitizing Haynes’ work, taking glass plate images stored in Helena and putting the photos online for anyone to see.

The collection includes the senior Haynes’ work photographing the Northern Pacific Railway as it was built from the Midwest through to the West Coast, said Jeff Malcomson, the group’s photograph archives manager.


