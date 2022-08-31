Let the news come to you

Road work on two northern roadways in Yellowstone National Park that were damaged in June flooding is moving quickly and on schedule to be completed by mid-October.

Flooding in mid-June heavily damaged roads and infrastructure across Yellowstone National Park and its northern corridor took the brunt of the damage.

Crews this summer have been conducting major repairs on sections of the Northeast Entrance Road and improving the Old Gardiner Road.

Juliana Sukut

