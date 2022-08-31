Business and Health Reporter
Road work on two northern roadways in Yellowstone National Park that were damaged in June flooding is moving quickly and on schedule to be completed by mid-October.
Flooding in mid-June heavily damaged roads and infrastructure across Yellowstone National Park and its northern corridor took the brunt of the damage.
Crews this summer have been conducting major repairs on sections of the Northeast Entrance Road and improving the Old Gardiner Road.
The goal is to restore vehicle access between Gardiner, through Yellowstone’s interior to Cooke City/Silver Gate. Both roadways are meant to temporarily restore access as the park looks for long-term solutions for the northeastern area.
The park announced in early August a projected end date of Oct. 15 for work on both roads.
That work is on schedule, Superintendent Cam Sholly said during a conference call with Gardiner residents and business owners on Wednesday.
Work on widening the Old Gardiner Road — which would provide a route between Mammoth and Gardiner — is continuing.
About 3 miles of the 4-mile route have been expanded to two lanes, Sholly said. Unrestricted two-way travel is expected to be open by Oct. 15, he said.
Some work is underway to improve the approach to Mammoth Hot Springs, including cutting a new route with a lower grade. The current road has a 12% grade and exits behind the Mammoth Hotel.
Additional improvements may be planned later in the year or next spring, like tapering a now 90-degree right turn onto the Old Gardiner Road from the entrance station at Gardiner, Sholly said.
On the Northeast Entrance Road, which connects Cooke City and Silver Gate to the interior of the park, repairs are underway on several damaged road segments, Sholly said.
Those damaged sections are now one-lane, and Sholly said he’s “confident” those sections will be widened to a two-lane road by Oct. 15.
Improvements on the road may extend into next spring, he said.
Barring natural disasters, early snowstorms and other tricks of Mother Nature, Sholly said he was confident the roadway was on track.
“I’m very pleased with the progress that we’ve made to this to this point,” he said.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
