Yellowstone National Park continues to rank among the top national parks in the country, and according to a new report, is providing serious economic stimulation to local communities.
Economists at the National Park Service found that in 2022, nearly 3.3 million people visited Yellowstone, spending $452 million in the communities around the park and supporting over 6,000 jobs.
Still, compared to its record-breaking 2021, Yellowstone received more than a million fewer visitors in 2022 due to the historic flooding that shuttered the park and several entrances. Its impact on local economies as noticeable as ever.
“I don’t think I can communicate enough how critical (the visitors) are to our community, our economy would not survive without visitors,” said Terese Petcoff, the executive director of the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce.
“(Last year’s) flooding was very detrimental to businesses... it completely wiped them and it wiped them hard.”
Despite the drop, Yellowstone continues to rank among the most popular, such as Zion and Yosemite, which received 4.6 and 3.6 million visitors, respectively.
All of them, however, are eclipsed by the Great Smokey Mountains National Park which received 12.9 million visitors — $2.1 billion was spent near the park supporting over 30,000 jobs.
The NPS manages national parks but also other sites of significance like the Golden Gate National Recreation Site and the Lincoln Memorial.
Overall, the NPS saw over 311 million visitors in 2022 spending $23.9 billion in nearby communities. The majority of the spending went towards lodging, followed by restaurants and gas.
Much of that lodging, it turns out, is outside the park. Only 0.7% of all visitors stayed at the historic lodges that famously sit in some of the most popular parks, whereas 36.7 percent stayed outside the parks.
Of the 378,400 jobs supported nationally by the influx of money, “314,600 of those jobs are found in gateway communities,” a press release said.
The new report also provides insight into state-wide recreational visits and visitor spending. Montana, heavily stimulated by Glacier National Park, received almost 5 million visitors in 2022 and an inflow of $621 million.
“The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable,” NPS Director Chuck Sams stated in a press release “[They bring] jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and [make] national parks an essential driver to the national economy.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.