busy north entrance

Vehicles line up to enter Yellowstone National Park via its North Entrance outside Gardiner.

 Jacob W. Frank/NPS

Yellowstone National Park continues to rank among the top national parks in the country, and according to a new report, is providing serious economic stimulation to local communities.

Economists at the National Park Service found that in 2022, nearly 3.3 million people visited Yellowstone, spending $452 million in the communities around the park and supporting over 6,000 jobs.

Still, compared to its record-breaking 2021, Yellowstone received more than a million fewer visitors in 2022 due to the historic flooding that shuttered the park and several entrances. Its impact on local economies as noticeable as ever.


Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com.

