Several hundred trees blew down and damaged buildings and cars after a severe wind and rainstorm rolled through Yellowstone National Park on Monday.
The storm did damage to the Lake Village area in the south of the park, according to a press release from Yellowstone National Park. As of Wednesday, park crews were out cleaning up debris. There are no closures in the area.
“Monday night’s storm event hit the Lake area very hard,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release. “The National Park Service team and our partners quickly stabilized the situation and got recovery efforts started immediately.”
On Monday, several hundred trees were blown down near Lake Hotel, Lake Lodge, Lake Medical Clinic, the general store, employee housing area and the Bridge Bay Campground, according to the park. The clinic and hotel both lost power for about 24-hours, and three cabins were evacuated during the storm. The Bridge Bay campground and marina still had no power as of Wednesday afternoon.
Several cars were damaged by the trees and a building adjacent was damaged by several trees. The cabins and building remain closed as of Wednesday, according to the park.
Lance VandenBoogart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming, said several thunderstorms rolled through Yellowstone between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
VandenBoogart said there was no wind sensor directly in the park, but that a weather station just east of the park at 7,500 feet elevation, recorded a 73-mph gust of wind just before 5 p.m., and sustained winds at 43 mph.
“That (gust) would line up well with that tree damage,” he said. “About 60 to 70 mph would cause that damage.”
No severe injuries or deaths were reported from the storm, according to the press release.
