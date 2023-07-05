Let the news come to you

Several hundred trees blew down and damaged buildings and cars after a severe wind and rainstorm rolled through Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

The storm did damage to the Lake Village area in the south of the park, according to a press release from Yellowstone National Park. As of Wednesday, park crews were out cleaning up debris. There are no closures in the area.

“Monday night’s storm event hit the Lake area very hard,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release. “The National Park Service team and our partners quickly stabilized the situation and got recovery efforts started immediately.”


