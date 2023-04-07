Yellowstone Biking 7
Cyclists wait for a herd of bison to cross West Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on April 9, 2021.

 Helena Dore/Chronicle

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Yellowstone National Park has opened some areas of the park to bicyclists during its short spring shoulder season.

Starting on Friday, bicyclists can ride 49 miles of park roads between the west entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs without car traffic, according to a news release from the park.

Cyclists and e-bikers may also be allowed to ride from the east entrance of the park to the east end of Sylvan Pass, as conditions allow. The park posts updates online.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

