Yellowstone National Park has opened some areas of the park to bicyclists during its short spring shoulder season.
Starting on Friday, bicyclists can ride 49 miles of park roads between the west entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs without car traffic, according to a news release from the park.
Cyclists and e-bikers may also be allowed to ride from the east entrance of the park to the east end of Sylvan Pass, as conditions allow. The park posts updates online.
Bicycles aren’t allowed on remaining park roads until they to open to cars beginning on April 21, according to the park. Most roads are projected to open between April 21 and May 12, conditions permitting.
With an above average snowpack this year, the park warns cyclists should expect high snowbanks and stressed wildlife on roadways, park staff wrote in the release.
Bears, bison, elk, moose and other animals use roads as travel corridors while there is deep snow, according to the park.
The “higher than usual snowbanks” also prevent animals form easily moving off a road, so cyclists should be prepared to wait for wildlife — stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 years away from other wildlife — or turn around.
Anyone planning to bike through Yellowstone should also expect to share the road with snow plows and other motorized vehicles, which are operated by park employees or construction workers as they prepare for roadways to open.
Bikers should ride on the right shoulder of the road in single-file and should only travel during the day, according to the park.
Bicyclists should also remember that weather conditions change quickly in Yellowstone, and temporary road closures are possible. There may be snow and ice covering sections of roads, and no services are available apart from some restrooms, staff wrote.
Cell service is spotty in the park, so in case of emergencies cyclists should be prepared to spend an extended amount of time in winter conditions, with enough food, water, clothing and a repair kit for bikes.
