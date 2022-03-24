For three weeks starting on Friday, bicyclists and e-bikes can access 49 miles of park roads without the usual vehicle traffic. Roads are set to open to cars at 8 a.m. on April 15, according to a news release.
Bicyclists can ride the Grand Loop Road between the west entrance of the park in West Yellowstone and the North entrance of the park at Mammoth Hot Springs.
Anyone planning to bike through Yellowstone should expect to share the road with snow plows and other motorized vehicles, which are operated by park employees or construction workers.
Bicyclists should also remember that weather conditions change quickly in Yellowstone, and temporary road closures are possible. There may be snow and ice covering sections of roads, and no services are available apart from some restrooms, staff wrote.
Park staff urged visitors to ride during the day only, to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and to stay at least 25 yards away from all other wildlife. Bicyclists should stop and wait for bison and other wildlife to cross roads. They should carry bear spray and know how to use it.
Anyone who plans to take advantage of the spring season should ride their bikes on the right shoulder of the road, wear high-visibility clothing and ride in single file. Visitors should plan for self-rescue or repair.
“Extreme cold, high winds, heavy snow, and driving rain are all possible during spring and fall,” park staff wrote. Daytime highs in Yellowstone can range between 30 degrees and 60 degrees.
In case of an emergency, bicyclists should be prepared to spend an extended amount of time in winter conditions. They should bring enough food, water, extra clothing and a repair kit for their bikes.
Last year, officials decided to end spring biking between the South entrance of the park and the West Thumb Junction by Yellowstone Lake. The route poses significant safety risks for bicyclists because the road is narrow, it has high snow banks and it lacks shoulders, they wrote.
