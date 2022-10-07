Let the news come to you

Yellowstone National Park announced Thursday a slew of seasonal road closures for visitors starting in October and November.

A section of the Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Red Lodge and Cooke City outside the park’s northeast entrance is set to close Tuesday, according to a park news release.

Depending on weather conditions, Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) will remain open through Oct. 31 unless snow accumulates on the roadway and causes it to close sooner.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

