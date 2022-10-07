Yellowstone National Park announced Thursday a slew of seasonal road closures for visitors starting in October and November.
A section of the Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Red Lodge and Cooke City outside the park’s northeast entrance is set to close Tuesday, according to a park news release.
Depending on weather conditions, Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) will remain open through Oct. 31 unless snow accumulates on the roadway and causes it to close sooner.
The release said most park roads will close to public vehicle traffic for winter on Nov. 1.
The roads that close in November include: West Entrance to Madison Junction; Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful; Norris to Canyon Village; East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass); Canyon Village to Lake Village; South Entrance to West Thumb; Lake Village to West Thumb; and West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass).
Sections of the North Entrance Road in Gardiner and Northeast Entrance Road in Cooke City/Silver Gate have been closed to vehicles since mid-June following damage from severe flooding in southwest Montana early this summer.
Park officials opened the south, east, and west entrance roads to the public within ten days of the flooding but the damage to the northern entrances was more extensive.
Crews are on track to reopen the road between Tower Junction and Cooke City/Silver Gate by Oct. 15.
Officials pushed back the opening of Old Gardiner Road — once a stagecoach route connecting Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs — by two weeks. The original opening date was set for Oct. 15 but was pushed to Nov. 1 so crews could finish widening the road and installing guardrails.
Old Gardiner Road is a temporary fix and experts are still analyzing longer-term solutions for replacing the damaged North Entrance Road — historically the only park entrance open to traffic during the winter.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.