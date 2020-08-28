A tandem semi-tractor trailer tipped over and spilled 3,000 gallons of gasoline in Yellowstone National Park Thursday, prompting a road closure so crews could clean it up.
The spill happened on the west side of the road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge on Thursday. Park officials said in a news release Friday that there was no evidence that gas entered the Yellowstone River.
Park officials closed the road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge on Thursday and Friday so park staff could assess the spill’s impacts.
Park staff couldn’t say Friday afternoon when the road might reopen.
The incident is still under investigation.
Despite the closure, Mud Volcano could be accessed from the north, and Fishing Bridge Junction could be accessed from the south on Friday. East Entrance Road to Fishing Bridge was also open.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.